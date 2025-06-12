Thailand tops Agoda summer searches

MANILA, 13 June 2025: As Europe gears up for its summer holidays, digital travel platform Agoda reveals that Thailand remains the most searched Asian market by European travellers for the second consecutive year.

Following closely are Indonesia, Japan, and Malaysia, with Vietnam making its debut in the top five.

The findings from Agoda’s ‘Europe to Asia Summer Travel Trends’ are based on accommodation searches for travel during July and August, the peak summer months for European travellers.

Among the top destinations, Malaysia experienced the largest increase in interest, with a 20% rise in searches compared to last year. China, benefiting from visa waivers introduced for several European markets, recorded a 14% rise, while Sri Lanka experienced a 13% increase.

The UK, France, Germany, Spain, and the Netherlands continue to lead as the European markets generate the most searches for travel to Asia. Meanwhile, Greece (+23%), Turkey (+21%), and Poland (+17%) emerged as trending origin markets, reflecting the growing interest in Asian destinations from these regions.

Agoda Senior Vice President Supply Andrew Smith shared: “Asia’s allure as a summer escape for European travellers remains undeniable, with Thailand, Indonesia, and Japan holding their spots as perennial favourites. What’s even more exciting is the rising interest in destinations like Malaysia, China, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam. This shift highlights a growing curiosity among European travellers to explore Asia’s diverse cultures, stunning landscapes, and hidden gems during their summer adventures. Being the Asia Expert, Agoda is proud to offer great deals for travel to Europe’s favourite Asian destinations and beyond.”

When it comes to specific destinations, Bali in Indonesia leads the pack, followed by Bangkok and Koh Samui in Thailand. Notably, Koh Samui has replaced Tokyo in the top three, potentially influenced by the global popularity of HBO’s ‘The White Lotus,’ a TV show which showcased the island’s charm.

(Source: Agoda)