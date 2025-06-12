Princess duo to homeport in Singapore

SINGAPORE, 13 June 2025: Princess Cruises will be homeporting two ships in Singapore for the second time when Sapphire Princess joins Diamond Princess for the 2026-27 season.

This will mean that both ships will offer a broader range of itineraries and more sailing dates for guests to choose from for the Singapore 2026-27 season including several festive sailings.

Photo credit: Princess Cruises. Sapphire and Diamond dual homeport.

The first time that these two sister ships were based in Singapore was in 2018-2019. Sapphire Princess was the first Princess ship to homeport in Singapore for six seasons from 2014 to 2020. Both ships can accommodate up to 2,670 guests each.

The Diamond Princess will return to Singapore for the upcoming season, from December 2025 to February 2026, marking her third season in the region.

Key highlights of Sapphire Princess’ Singapore season 2026-27

Sapphire Princess will offer 18 itineraries from Singapore, including roundtrip Southeast Asia and Far East sailings, as well as special holiday cruises. Many itineraries include late-night stays in destinations such as Ha Long Bay, Bangkok, and Hong Kong.

Specific Itineraries

33-night Los Angeles to Singapore: On 15 October 2025, Sapphire Princess will embark on a repositioning voyage from Los Angeles before crossing the Pacific to visit several destinations in Hawaii, Asia (Taiwan, Hong Kong & Vietnam) and Yokohama before sailing for Singapore.

Christmas and New Year: A 14-day Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam itinerary visiting eight destinations, including stops in Kuala Lumpur,

Penang & Langkawi: Ho Chi Minh City; Sihanoukville in Cambodia;

Phuket & Koh Samui including an overnight stop in Bangkok.

Chinese New Year/Valentine’s Day (6 February 2027): Guests can celebrate the welcoming of the Year of the Goat onboard as the ship embarks on the first day of Chinese New Year for a 14-day cruise, visiting 10 ports in Southeast Asia.

Roundtrip Southeast Asia: 10- to 16-day roundtrip sailings from Singapore, visiting Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Key highlights of Diamond Princess’ Singapore season 2026-27

The Diamond Princess’ extended season in Japan offers 35 itineraries featuring voyages of seven to 28 days, sailing from February to November 2026. Thereafter, she sails to Singapore, where she will offer cruises to 28 destinations across eight countries on 11 sailings from November 2026 to March 2027.

Other highlights

The season begins and concludes with sailing between Singapore and Japan, offering a variety of options ranging from 14 to 31 days via Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Vietnam.

Christmas & New Year: A 14-day holiday cruise with visits to Kuala Lumpur, Ho Chi Minh City, and Bangkok.

Chinese New Year/Valentine’s Day: 16-night cruise to Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam with Halong Bay scenic cruising.

10- to 16-day roundtrip sailings from Singapore visiting Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand.