New Zealand monitors 5.5% visitor boost

AUCKLAND, 13 June 2025: Stats NZ reported on Wednesday that New Zealand received 3.36 million international visitors in the year ended 30 April 2025.

Tourism New Zealand noted that the number was around 176,000 more than the previous year (+5.5%) and represented a recovery of 86.5% to the 2019 calendar year before the pandemic.

Photo credit: Tourism New Zealand.

Holiday arrivals increased to 1.68 million (+13% compared to last year), representing an 85.0% recovery from 2019 levels.

Of the total visitation pool, there were 1.4 million Australian visitors (+12% year-on-year), 380,000 American visitors (+1%), 248,000 Chinese visitors (+12%) and 188,000 UK visitors (+11%).

Data on international visitors arriving in New Zealand is produced by Stats NZ and commissioned by Tourism New Zealand. The International Visitor Arrivals (IVA) is published monthly, based on border crossing information collected through Customs (passport data) and arrival cards.

100% Pure New Zealand revived

Meanwhile, New Zealand invites the world to find their 100% Pure New Zealand in a new global campaign that was launched on 12 June.

The campaign brings the iconic 100% Pure New Zealand brand to the forefront, inviting visitors to find their 100%.

Tourism New Zealand Chief Executive René de Monchy said: “This is our call for people around the world to be connected, present, inspired and fulfilled in one of the world’s most breathtaking destinations.”

Launching across global social media channels and paid media in the US on Thursday, the campaign will roll out across New Zealand’s key visitor source markets, utilising digital, social, trade, and industry activities. The campaign aims to encourage the 155 million people actively considering a New Zealand holiday to make their booking now.

The campaign features dozens of regions and experiences from across the country, such as whale watching and creative culinary experiences in Kaikōura, sampling world-class food and wine in Queenstown, Hump Ridge track hiking in Fiordland, exploring Hobbiton in Matamata, and enjoying Auckland’s Tiritiri Matangi wildlife haven.

Tourism New Zealand worked alongside regional tourism operators and the wider industry to create the campaign. It will continue to take a collaborative approach to campaign-related activity over the coming months.

Developed alongside agency TBWA \ New Zealand, the campaign creative breathes fresh life into 100% Pure New Zealand’s enduring 25-year history. It showcases a diverse range of travellers experiencing rich cultural and emotional experiences throughout the country, each one embodying the meaning of “finding their unique 100%”.

“This is a rejuvenation for the 100% Pure New Zealand brand and for travellers considering a trip here. We’re inviting the world to discover that New Zealand isn’t just a place you visit; it’s a place which fosters a deep connection with the locals, with those you’re travelling with, leaving you fulfilled”, de Monchy said.

“We know a trip to New Zealand is about more than just landscapes and landmarks. There truly is something for everyone, whether that’s adventure-seeking thrills, finding total rejuvenation in nature, or enjoying our world-class culinary scene.”

Tourism New Zealand’s 100% Pure New Zealand brand has been running for over 25 years and is one of the world’s longest-running destination marketing campaigns. This iteration of the brand replaces the successful If You Seek campaign, which has been running since 2022.

Rolling out alongside the campaign is the new Experience Planner to help people create their 100% Pure New Zealand itinerary, as well as tools and resources for travel agents worldwide.

(Source: Tourism New Zealand)