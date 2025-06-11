HK travel tips: Explore Kowloon Walled City

HONG KONG, 12 June 2025: Known for its maze-like architecture and lawless atmosphere, Kowloon Walled City has long captured the imagination of filmmakers, historians and curious travellers alike.

Now, its legendary spirit is being brought vividly back to life – right on the very site where it once stood – with the “Kowloon Walled City: A Cinematic Journey” Movie Set Exhibition.

Launched on 24 May 2025, this immersive experience marks Hong Kong’s largest-ever movie set exhibition, inspired by the 2024 action blockbuster Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In. Over the next three years, visitors can step into scenes from the film through full-scale recreations of the Walled City’s gritty 1980s alleyways and storefronts, featuring a tailor shop, a bone-setting clinic, a barber, and a fish ball factory.

More than a nostalgic tribute, the exhibition sets the stage for a deeper exploration of Kowloon City – one of Hong Kong’s most fascinating and culturally rich neighbourhoods.

“Kowloon Walled City: A Cinematic Journey” Exhibition Details

https://www.lcsd.gov.hk/en/parks/kwcp/opening.html

Explore More Cultural Treasures in Kowloon City

After exploring the exhibition, dive deeper into the neighbourhood’s vibrant arts and cultural scene.

Hau Wong Temple

Constructed in 1730 and dedicated to a loyal general of the Southern Song Dynasty, this historic temple is steeped in tradition. Keep an eye out for intricate dragon motifs, delicate porcelain figurines, and beautifully preserved Chinese calligraphy.

Address: Junction of Junction Road and Tung Tau Tsuen Road, Kowloon City, Kowloon

Cattle Depot Artist Village

As one of the city’s earliest artist enclaves, Cattle Depot was once an old slaughterhouse. But today, it’s home to local legends like Frog King and cutting-edge galleries such as Videotage and 1a Space – and it continues to fuel Hong Kong’s boundary-pushing art scene.

Address: 63 Ma Tau Kok Road, Ma Tau Kok, Kowloon

Archaeological Discoveries at Sung Wong Toi MTR Station

Uncover relics from the Song and Yuan Dynasties at the Treasures from Sacred Hill exhibition inside Sung Wong Toi MTR Station. Featuring artefacts, maps and photos, the display reveals a lost world of maritime trade and everyday life.

Address: Concourse of Sung Wong Toi MTR Station, Kowloon City, Kowloon

Savour the Flavours of Kowloon City

With its Thai community, artisan coffee shop Cantonese soul and generations of culinary know-how, Kowloon City is one of the city’s richest dining districts. Here are a few highlights:

Lok Yuen

A local favourite, Lok Yuen is a no-frills cha chaan teng (Hong Kong-style café) specialising in melt-in-your-mouth satay beef French toast. Pair it with yuen yeung – a mix of coffee and Hong Kong-style Milk Tea – for Hong Kong comfort food at its best.

Address: Shop 6, 3/F, Kowloon City Municipal Services Building, 100 Nga Tsin Wai Road, Kowloon City, Kowloon.

Fong Wing Kee Hot Pot Restaurant

A local institution since 1952, Fong Wing Kee is still a top pick for bubbling, fragrant hotpot dinners. Choose from mild or fiery broths and load up on thinly sliced meats, seafood, satay noodles and handmade dumplings.

Address: 85-87 Hau Wong Road, Kowloon City, Kowloon.

Lok Hau Fook Restaurant

Beloved for Chiu Chow specialities, Lok Hau Fook draws crowds with its roast goose, melon pancakes, chicken dumplings and crispy deep-fried taro. Retro interiors complete the nostalgic experience.

Address: 1 Hau Wong Rd, Kowloon City, Kowloon.

Tai Wo Tang

Once a Chinese medicine shop, this 1932 Tong Lau has been beautifully restored. Many of the charming original fixtures remain, but the menu now offers modern coffee, tea and brunch plates that attract a younger crowd.

Address: 24 Nga Tsin Long Rd, Kowloon City, Kowloon

Tei Mou Koon Dessert

This longtime dessert shop serves up classic Cantonese sweets, including herbal jelly, black sesame soup, and mango sago.

Address: 47 Fuk Lo Tsun Rd, Kowloon City, Kowloon.

Dive into Kowloon City’s Unique Shopping Scene

In this unique part of town, shopping ranges from bustling Thai markets to state-of-the-art malls.

Little Thailand

Wander the lively side streets south of the Kowloon Walled City Park to find a vibrant Thai enclave. Thai shops, beauty salons and grocers line the streets, and it’s the perfect place to pick up tropical fruits, pandan cakes, fresh curry paste, snacks and ready-made meals.

AIRSIDE

Opened in 2023 as part of the bold transformation of the former Kai Tak Airport site, AIRSIDE is a design-forward, eco-conscious mall that redefines the retail experience. Look out for global fashion, local lifestyle boutiques, public art, kids’ play zones, indoor surfing and diverse dining – all under one sleek roof.

Address: 2 Concorde Road, Kai Tak, Kowloon.

Kai Tak Mall

Kai Tak Mall spans 700,000 square feet across three state-of-the-art buildings, with over 200 shops, including Adidas, Nike and Decathlon. It’s also home to EpicLand, Hong Kong’s largest indoor adventure park for kids, plus a 40-lane bowling alley and a 17.5-meter climbing wall for thrillseekers.

Address: Kai Tak Sports Park, 38 Shing Kai Road, Kai Tak, Kowloon.

Ready to go? Start with the “Kowloon Walled City: A Cinematic Journey” Movie Set Exhibition, then explore Kowloon City’s one-of-a-kind mix of culture, cuisine and shopping.