KOTA KINABALU, 5 JUNE 2025: In conjunction with Sabah’s iconic Kaamatan Festival and the Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) campaign, Tourism Malaysia Sabah hosted welcome receptions at Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) to greet arriving visitors with an engaging showcase of local culture and tradition.

The welcome receptions focused on 27 flights bringing visitors from Seoul, Taipei, Singapore, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, and destinations across Malaysia during the festival hosted in May. These included an estimated 930 international and 4,933 domestic travellers, all of whom were welcomed with festive cheer and cultural experiences upon arrival.

Guests were treated to a rich cultural experience featuring Magunatip (bamboo dance) and traditional KadazanDusun performances, along with a sampling of local traditional delicacies, including tapai (fermented glutinous rice).

The event was launched with the resonating beat of a traditional gong by YB Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, accompanied by a symbolic winnowing of rice by distinguished guests together with Kulintangan music instrument traditional performance as a tribute to the spirit of the Kaamatan Festival.

Also in attendance were Haryanty Abu Bakar, Director of Tourism Malaysia Sabah; Jefry Ramli, Senior Airport Manager of KKIA; Bobby Alex William, Marketing Manager of Sabah Tourism Board; Alex Chong, Deputy Chairman of MATTA Sabah Chapter; Vincent Sia, Chairman of Malaysia Chinese Tourism Association (MCTA) Sabah Chapter; Melanie Chu, Chairman of Sabah Tourist Association (STA) and representatives from respective airlines.

The Kaamatan Festival, celebrated annually in May, honours the rice spirit “Bambaazon” and is a time of thanksgiving, unity, and cultural pride among Sabah’s Indigenous communities. This initiative aligns with Tourism Malaysia’s goals to boost cultural tourism and enhance visitor experiences in preparation for VM2026.

For more information on Sabah, visit: http://www.sabahtourism.com/