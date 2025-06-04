DUBAI, 5 JUNE 2025: Emirates has expanded its Southeast Asian footprint to 23 destinations with the launch of two new routes via Bangkok to Danang, Vietnam and Siem Reap, Cambodia.

Extending flights beyond Bangkok to the two destinations is a significant milestone in the airline’s strategy to improve connectivity to Southeast Asia.

The inaugural flights to Danang on 2 June and Siem Reap on 3 June were celebrated with traditional water cannon salutes and warm welcomes from government dignitaries and airport officials. Emirates’ leadership teams inaugurated services at each destination.

Both routes are operated by Emirates’ wide-body Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, offering the airline’s signature products and award-winning service, as well as seamless connections to Dubai and beyond to the airline’s global network.

Danang, with four weekly flights via Bangkok, becomes Emirates’ third gateway in Vietnam, joining Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, and will serve as a vital link for high-value cargo, including electronics, textiles, and perishables.

With 25 weekly flights, Emirates’ operations in Vietnam are supported by strong partnerships, including recent MoUs with Vietnam Airlines, VietJet, and Sun Group, aimed at enhancing air connectivity to the Southeast Asian hub and promoting inbound tourism.

The new Dubai–Bangkok–Siem Reap route operates three times a week and complements Emirates’ existing daily service to Phnom Penh via Singapore. It also expands the airline’s presence in Cambodia to 10 weekly flights.

