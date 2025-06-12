CresentRating recognises Halal in Travel leaders

SINGAPORE, 13 June 2025: CresentRating, a leading researcher and promoter of Muslim travel, announced the winners of its Halal In Travel Awards on Thursday.

Now in its fourth edition, The Halal In Travel Awards 2025 honours the remarkable achievements and innovations in the Muslim-friendly travel sector. It underscores the global impact of destinations, service providers, and marketing campaigns that have exhibited exceptional dedication to meeting the evolving needs of the Muslim travel market.

Halal in Travel Awards presented during the annual summit.

The awards honoured 15 outstanding recipients, recognising excellence across four categories.

Halal Travel Personalities of the Year

These awards honour individuals who have made significant contributions to promoting and enhancing halal travel, recognising their dedication and influence in the industry.

Halal Travel Personality of the Year: Myra Paz Valderrosa-Abubakar of the Philippines is honoured as the Halal Travel Personality of the Year for her instrumental role in advancing Muslim-friendly tourism in the Philippines.

As a leading voice in highlighting the potential of this market to stakeholders nationwide, she has been a pivotal figure in developing Department of Tourism (DOT) guidelines to help hospitality service providers offer Muslim-friendly services and amenities.

Backed by no less than Halal Tourism champion, Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco Abubakar has pushed for initiatives such as the DOT MFAE (Muslim-friendly Accommodation Establishment) Recognition Programme, providing a more welcoming and respectful environment for Muslim travellers throughout the archipelago.

The Halal Travel Influencer of The Year Award recognises an individual who has dedicated themselves to promoting Muslim-friendly travel through creativity, passion, and authentic storytelling.

This year, the award goes to Hassan Bulbul in the UK. Hassan has inspired thousands with his travel adventures and insights, showcasing Muslim-friendly destinations, halal dining, and experiences that make travel more inclusive for everyone.

The Halal Travel Scholar of The Year Award recognises individuals whose research and thought leadership have shaped the halal travel landscape.

This year’s award goes to Dr Nurhafihz Noor of Singapore. His work embodies the synergy between academia and industry that is vital for the future. By translating research into actionable insights, scholars like Hafihz provide the entire travel ecosystem with the critical understanding needed to innovate and create more inclusive, meaningful experiences for Muslim travellers worldwide.

HalalTrip Travelers Choice Awards

These awards highlight destinations that offer enriching and authentic halal-friendly travel experiences, enhancing the overall journey for Muslim travellers.

The Halal Travel Marketing Campaign of The Year Award goes to Switzerland Tourism, which teamed up with Indonesian brand Buttonscarves to create an eye-catching campaign that blended fashion with destination marketing. Featuring influencers wearing headscarves printed with Switzerland’s breathtaking landscapes

The Muslim Women Friendly Destination of the Year Award goes to Taipei City, Taiwan, recognised as the Muslim Women-Friendly Destination of the Year for its outstanding commitment to creating safe, inclusive, and respectful spaces for Muslim women travellers. From accessible prayer facilities to a strong emphasis on safety, cultural sensitivity, and sustainable tourism, Taipei City continues to empower Muslim travellers to explore with confidence and peace of mind.

Muslim-Friendly Service Provider Awards

Recognising the paramount importance of catering to the specific needs of the Muslim community, these awards celebrate establishments that have excelled in providing exceptional and tailor-made services for Muslim travellers.

The Muslim-friendly Hotel Chain of The Year Award goes to Megaworld Hotels & Resorts, the first hotel chain in the Philippines to have six of its properties accredited by CrescentRating. Their commitment includes halal-certified kitchens, dedicated prayer rooms, and amenities tailored to Muslim guests, all reflecting Filipino warmth and hospitality.

Muslim-friendly Hotel of the Year: Mira Hong Kong has set a new benchmark for Muslim-friendly hospitality in Hong Kong. As a Crescent Rated Five Hotel, The Mira offers halal-certified dining options, including breakfast at Yamm and signature halal Cantonese specials at its Michelin-recommended restaurant.

Muslim-friendly Hotel of the Year: Kowloon Shangri-La, Hong Kong, is a Crescent Rated Five Hotel that has been a pioneer in Muslim-friendly hospitality in Hong Kong. All dining outlets at Kowloon Shangri-La offer a selection of halal dishes or Muslim-friendly menus—from Japanese at Nadaman to Italian at Angelini, International at Lobby Lounge, and even in-room dining—creating a vibrant extension of their commitment to a Muslim-friendly environment.

Muslim-friendly Attraction of the Year: Ngong Ping 360 Limited, Hong Kong SAR, China. Ngong Ping 360 offers facilities such as prayer rooms, water-friendly washrooms for ablution, and a halal-certified restaurant serving Middle Eastern cuisine.

The Outstanding Contribution to Hong Kong’s Halal Dining Landscape Award goes to the Incorporated Trustees of the Islamic Community Fund of Hong Kong, known as BOT.

BOT in Hong Kong has been instrumental in promoting halal dining by issuing halal certifications and supporting restaurants to cater to the needs of the growing Muslim population and visitors. Their efforts have shaped Hong Kong’s vibrant halal dining landscape. Over the last 18 months, the number of halal-certified restaurants has increased from 80 to 160.

The Muslim-friendly Convention & Exhibition Centre of The Year Award goes to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. HKCEC has enhanced its facilities with separate prayer spaces for male and female users, Qibla direction indicators, prayer mats, and water-friendly washrooms equipped for ablution. It also offers Halal food options and has received a Gold rating by Crescent Rating.

The Muslim-friendly Restaurant Chain of The Year Award goes to Mohd Chan Group Berhad, Malaysia. Since 2007, Mohd Chan Group Berhad has grown into one of Malaysia’s largest halal Chinese restaurant chains, serving over 5,000 customers daily. With its authentic Cantonese-style cooking, the group ensures that every dish is halal and tayyib, bringing Chinese cuisine closer to the Muslim community.

Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI) Awards

These awards celebrate destinations that ranked high in the GMTI 2024, having gone above and beyond to create a welcoming and accommodating environment for Muslim travellers.

The Top Muslim-friendly Destination of the Year Award goes to Malaysia, a country known for its warm hospitality, diverse halal culinary scene, and unwavering commitment to Muslim travellers.

The Top Muslim-friendly Destination of the Year Award (non-OIC), recognising a non-OIC destination that has excelled in catering to Muslim travellers, goes to Singapore.

With its wide range of halal dining options, accessible prayer facilities, and vibrant multicultural landscape, Singapore continues to lead the way in providing exceptional experiences for Muslim travellers.

The Most Promising Muslim-Friendly Destination of the Year Award goes to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, China. This destination has made significant strides in the last 18 months in becoming more inclusive and accessible for Muslim travellers.

Hong Kong has transformed its hospitality landscape with over 60 hotels offering Muslim-friendly services and more than 160 halal-certified establishments. This remarkable progress reflects their commitment to creating a welcoming environment for Muslim travellers.

About CrescentRating

CrescentRating (Crescentrating Pte Ltd) is the leading authority on Halal travel and tourism. The company utilises insights, industry intelligence, lifestyle, and behavioural research on the needs of Muslim travellers to deliver authoritative guidance on all aspects of halal travel to organisations worldwide. Founded in 2008, CrescentRating services are utilised by every tier of the tourism industry, from government bodies and tourism agencies to hospitality service providers, to serve the needs of the Muslim traveller better.