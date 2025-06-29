PATA honours partnerships in Thailand

BANGKOK, 30 June 2025: The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), in collaboration with the PATA Thailand Chapter and Centara Grand at CentralWorld, co-organised a special gathering to honour two valued partners: Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, who recently concluded his tenure as President of the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), and Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, the newly appointed Director General of the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (DASTA).

PATA Chair Peter Semone said the event honoured two of PATA’s dearest friends, both of whom have dedicated many years to collaborating with the association.

L/R: Robert Maurer-Loeffler, Vice President Operations & General Manager, Centara Hotels & Resorts; Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT); Supawan Teerarat, President, National Food Institute; Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, Director General, Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (DASTA); Ben Montgomery, Corporate Ambassador, Centara Hotels & Resorts; Executive Board Member, PATA, and Chairperson, PATA Thailand Chapter; Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, Former President, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB); and Peter Semone, Chair, PATA.

“While we bid farewell to Chiruit, our appreciation for his leadership and support extends well beyond his tenure at TCEB. We look forward to seeing what the future holds for him. At the same time, we extend our warmest congratulations to Siripakorn on his well-earned appointment and look forward to continuing our close collaboration with him and DASTA in the years ahead.”

As President of TCEB, Chiruit played a pivotal role in positioning Thailand as a leading MICE destination. Under his leadership, TCEB actively collaborated with PATA in co-organising events such as the PATA Travel Mart and PATA Destination Marketing Forum.

Siripakorn was previously the Deputy Governor for International Marketing at the Tourism Authority of Thailand, covering Europe, America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Also attending the event were TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool and the National Food Institute President Supawan Teerarat.