Princess gains wine accolades

SINGAPORE, 30 June 2025: Princess Cruises is once again raising a glass to excellence, as all 16 ships in its fleet have earned the prestigious Wine Spectator Award of Excellence in the publication’s 2025 Restaurant Awards.

Now a two-time winner, 15 Princess main dining rooms were recognised, alongside the Sanctuary Collection restaurant on Sun Princess, more than any other cruise line.

Photo credit: Princess.

Presented annually by Wine Spectator magazine, the Awards of Excellence spotlight restaurants — including those on cruise lines — that offer thoughtfully curated wine selections paired with quality cuisine. This year’s winners include just over 2,000 establishments worldwide, with Princess Cruises standing out as the only cruise line to receive 16 awards across its fleet.

Princess Cruises’ wine programme features more than 250 labels from top wine regions, including France, Italy, Argentina, and New Zealand, as well as emerging producers that harvest biodynamic, organic, vegan, and sustainable wines. The programme also includes a dedicated section celebrating women winemakers. The lists are designed to appeal to a range of palates—from casual sippers to serious connoisseurs—and include detailed descriptions to help guests easily navigate options by flavour profile and style.

Additionally, Princess’ Love Lines Premium Liquors Collection offers guests exclusive, expertly curated wines and spirits crafted by globally recognised personalities. Celebrity wines include Taraji P. Henson’s beloved Moscato, Seven Daughters; Melorosa Sauvignon Blanc and Red Blend by Jason Aldean; Love Prosecco by Romero Britto; and Kylie Minogue’s No Alcohol Sparkling Rosé.

The complete list of Wine Spectator’s 2025 Restaurant Award winners appears in the magazine’s August issue and online at winespectator.com.