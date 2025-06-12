Air Astana expands China network

SINGAPORE, 13 June 2025: Air Astana, Kazakhstan’s national flag carrier, celebrated the expansion of the China network at a media reception in Guangzhou on Wednesday.

Air Astana Group CEO Peter Foster attended the event along with Kazakhstan Minister Counsellor Kuanysh Amantay and Air Astana Senior Regional Manager for China and Mongolia Islam Sekerbekov.

Air Astana Group CEO Peter Foster.

The recent launch of Air Astana services from Almaty to Guangzhou marked a significant milestone in the airline’s expansion in China. The service not only became the fifth direct connection between Kazakhstan and China, but it also represents the first Air Astana flight linking southern Kazakhstan with southern China.

This expansion underscores Air Astana’s commitment to enhancing regional connectivity and fostering closer ties between the two countries. Passengers from Guangzhou arriving in Almaty can enjoy convenient onward connections to destinations throughout Central Asia, the Caucasus, Middle East, South Asia and Europe.

“China has always been an important strategic market for Air Astana,” said Foster. “The launch of the Guangzhou service marks a significant step in expanding our Chinese route network in line with our long-term growth objectives.”

“Air Astana has a proud reputation for delivering outstanding in-flight service, with passengers from China destined to enjoy high standards of cabin comfort and warm Kazakh hospitality.”

Air Astana has continuously expanded its route network in China since launching the Almaty to Beijing route over 20 years ago. The airline now operates five routes between Kazakhstan and China: Almaty to Beijing, Astana to Beijing, Almaty to Urumqi, Almaty to Hainan and Almaty to Guangzhou, with a total of 23 weekly flights. Air Astana predominantly operates the Airbus A321LR on China routes.