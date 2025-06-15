Bangkok hits seventh spot hosting events

BANGKOK, 16 June 2025: Thailand becomes the top convention destination of the ASEAN region, according to the latest ICCA Country & City Rankings 2024 Report.

A “new high” was achieved when Bangkok ascended the global ranking to take the 7th spot as a city destination for international conventions, a big leap from the 15th place in 2023. In addition, 13 Thai cities made their entry in the rankings, the highest number the country has achieved so far

The International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) announced the release of ICCA’s latest GlobeWatch Business Analytics – Country & City Rankings for 2024 at the recent IMEX Frankfurt 2025 in Germany.

The comprehensive report analyses data from over 11,000 conferences held globally in 2024, highlighting Asia’s prominent status as the second most popular region for international meetings, following Europe.

According to the report, Thailand hosted 158 international conventions, an increase from 143 in 2023. The number resulted in Thailand moving from the world’s 26th spot in 2023 to 25th place in 2024, clinching the 5th place in Asia Pacific and claiming the number one spot in the ASEAN or Southeast Asian region.

The best-ever performance came from Bangkok, which hosted 115 international conventions. The Thai capital rose in the rankings to the world’s 7th spot as a city destination, a remarkable increase from the 15th place in 2023.

In Asia Pacific, Bangkok ranked 3rd and 2nd in the ASEAN region. The leading position of Bangkok was reiterated when Cvent also announced in IMEX Frankfurt 2025 its list of 2025 Top Meeting Destinations. In the Asia Pacific region, Bangkok ranked 2nd after Singapore. The result is based on more than USD18 billion of global sourcing and request-for-proposal (RFP) activity through Cvent’s sourcing platforms in 2024, including a record-breaking USD16.5 billion through the Cvent Supplier Network, one of the world’s largest venue sourcing marketplaces.

In another best-ever performance, 13 Thai cities are listed in the ICCA report. Apart from Bangkok, the 12 cities are Chiang Mai (12 conventions), Pattaya (10), Phuket (8), Chon Buri (3), Chiang Rai (2), Pathum Thani (2), Hua Hin (1), Khon Kaen (1), Samui (1), Nakhon Ratchasima (1), Nonthaburi (1) and Pattani (1).

Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) Senior Vice President and Acting President Puripan Bunnag remarked: “We are delighted with Thailand’s overall performance, especially Bangkok, which made a noticeable rise in the ranking. In this respect, we feel grateful to international professional associations for their trust and confidence in Bangkok. It will further inspire the city and Thai MICE industry to deliver their best to maintain or upgrade their operating standards to meet the evolving needs of the market.”