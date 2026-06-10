Qantas Group to fly from WSI

SYDNEY, 11 June 2026: Qantas and Jetstar will connect Western Sydney to some of Australia’s domestic destinations when they launch the first commercial passenger service from Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport (WSI) on Sunday, 25 October 2026.

The announcement follows the Qantas Group and WSI finalising a five-year agreement for domestic passenger flights and freight, enabling both airlines to expand their schedules as demand for services grows in Western Sydney.

Photo credit: Qantas Group.

Jetstar will make history as the first commercial passenger flight to take off from the airport when JQ362 departs at 1100 on 25 October for the Gold Coast. The airline will operate up to 14 flights a week between WSI and Melbourne, four weekly flights to the Gold Coast and three weekly flights to Brisbane*. All flights will be operated by Airbus A320 aircraft.

Qantas operations will begin on 28 March 2027 with four flights per week to both Melbourne and Brisbane on a QantasLink Embraer E190.

Qantas will also be one of the first commercial airlines to fly from the airport when its inaugural freighter service takes off from WSI’s 24-hour Cargo Precinct on the evening of Monday, 27 July.

It will increase overall flights to the Sydney basin, in addition to the airlines’ services from Kingsford Smith Airport.

Special launch fares for Qantas and Jetstar flights from WSI are available for purchase, with one-way economy fares available from AUD59^ on Jetstar to the Gold Coast and from AUD99* (economy) or AUD299 (business) on Qantas to Melbourne and Brisbane. All Qantas fares are inclusive of meals and baggage.

With the final terminal fit-out works taking place at Australia’s first major international greenfield airport in more than 50 years, the Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government, Catherine King, joined senior executives from Qantas and Western Sydney International Airport at the terminal for the historic announcement.

Qantas Group Chief Executive Officer Vanessa Hudson said: “This is a major milestone for Australian aviation and one that has been years in the making. We’re incredibly proud that Jetstar will be the first Australian airline to begin operations at Western Sydney International Airport, and Qantas will follow early next year.

“We’re excited by the potential of Western Sydney International Airport to spur local tourism and make aviation more accessible for millions of people in Western Sydney, who currently have to travel to Kingsford Smith to catch a flight.

“Jetstar has an incredible history of growing new markets and being the first airline to launch will give one of the country’s fastest growing regions better access to low fares to some of our most popular destinations.

“We know there’s growing demand for customers in Western Sydney, and we’re proud to be working with Gold Coast Airport and Tourism and Events Queensland to make our services to South East Queensland a reality.

“WSI will also become a key hub for Qantas Freight, with more than 850 tonnes of freight expected to move through our new terminal each week, helping us meet growing demand for e-commerce and next-day deliveries.”

Schedules at WSI

*Qantas and Jetstar flights to and from Western Sydney International are subject to government and regulatory approval.

Launch fares are available until sold out.

^ Jetstar fares are one-way and exclude checked bags.

Travel dates and conditions apply.

^^ Taxes, fees and carrier charges.

(Source: Qantas Group)