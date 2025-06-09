HK Express flies to Guiyang

Hong Kong, 9 June 2025: Hong Kong Express Airways (HK Express) will launch direct flights from Hong Kong to Guiyang in Guizhou Province, China, on 31 July 2025.

The airline will operate four weekly flights to Guiyang Longdongbao International Airport (KWE), making it HK Express’ sixth and Cathay Group’s 23rd destination on the Chinese mainland.

This route not only promotes cultural exchange but also opens doors to Guiyang’s natural retreats. Guiyang boasts a cool climate, breathtaking karst landscapes, and a rich tapestry of ethnic minority culture, just a two-hour flight from Hong Kong.

To celebrate the new route, the low-cost airline is offering a limited-time promotion for all destinations in the Chinese Mainland, including Guiyang. One-way fares as low as HKD88 (Ultra-Lite fares – including one small personal item) are available for bookings made before 2345 on 11 June 2025 via the HK Express website or mobile app.

Applicable travel periods are as follows:

Guiyang: 31 July 2025 – 28 March 2026

Beijing/Ningbo/Sanya/Changzhou/Yiwu: 16 June 2025 – 25 October 2025.

Flight schedule Hong Kong – Guiyang

Located in Guizhou Province, Guiyang is known for its cool climate, making it an exceptional summer getaway. The city boasts spectacular natural wonders, including the Huangguoshu Waterfall, one of the largest waterfalls in China, as well as thousands of breathtaking karst landscapes. Visitors can immerse themselves in the rich cultural traditions of ethnic minority groups, such as the Miao and Bouyei. Guiyang’s renowned cuisine, featuring the distinctive flavours of sour, spicy, and fragrant dishes such as sour fish soup, Siwawa (vegetable wraps), and spicy chicken, offers unforgettable culinary experiences.