Air India and Icelandair sign codeshare

NEW DELHI, 10 June 2025: India’s and Iceland’s flag carriers, Air India and Icelandair, have announced a new codeshare partnership, significantly boosting connectivity between India and Iceland while offering seamless travel options across 15 routes in India and Europe.

This strategic partnership strengthens travel and trade ties between India and Iceland, offering passengers greater flexibility and choice while ensuring a seamless travel experience with convenient connection times, unified baggage allowances, and enhanced connectivity through major European hub airports.

Air India CEO & Managing Director Campbell Wilson and Icelandair President and CEO Bogi Nils Bogason.

The two airlines signed the codeshare agreement on the sidelines of the recent 81st IATA Annual General Meeting in New Delhi.

Under this codeshare agreement, Air India customers will gain seamless access to Icelandair-operated flights to Reykjavik (KEF) via Air India’s European gateways. Air India will add its ‘AI’ designator code on Icelandair-operated flights between Reykjavik and London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Frankfurt, Paris, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Milan, and Zurich.

Icelandair customers will benefit from convenient connections on Air India-operated flights to key Indian cities. Icelandair will add its ‘FI’ designator code on Air India-operated flights between Delhi and Amsterdam, Paris, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, London Heathrow, as well as between Mumbai and Frankfurt, London Heathrow.

Air India CEO & Managing Director Campbell Wilson said: “We are happy to embark on this codeshare partnership with Icelandair, which unites two airlines committed to connecting the world. By combining our strengths, we are creating a seamless bridge between India’s vibrant destinations and Iceland’s extraordinary landscapes. This partnership underscores Air India’s ambition to expand our global reach while offering Icelandair’s customers seamless access to India’s diverse destinations.”

“This strategic partnership with Air India marks a significant milestone, opening up exciting new travel opportunities from across our network in North America and Europe to and from India,” Icelandair President and CEO Bogi Nils Bogason noted. “It will connect Iceland to Air India’s extensive network, allowing us to introduce what Iceland has to offer to their customers. We have and will continue to expand our network of partner airlines, focusing on working with airlines like Air India that offer great service and connectivity.”

Subject to regulatory approvals, the codeshare flights will be progressively made available for sale through the respective booking channels of the airlines.