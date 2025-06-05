5th Himalayan Travel Mart highlights 3Ms

KATHMANDU, 10 June 2025: The 5th edition of the Himalayan Travel Mart (HTM 2025) concluded in Kathmandu at the weekend, having attracted 700 delegates from 30 countries, including more than 100 international participants and a strong representation of national tourism stakeholders.

With the 3M theme “Mountains, Milestones, and Momentum,” HTM 2025 also marked the 50th Anniversary of the PATA Nepal Chapter and has set new benchmarks for international tourism collaboration, promotion, and momentum for sustainable tourism growth.

Held from 3 to 5 June at The Soaltee Kathmandu, the mart brought together a distinguished gathering of international buyers, sellers, media, tourism professionals, policymakers, and stakeholders. The enthusiastic participation reaffirmed HTM’s position as the Himalayan region’s premier travel trade platform, further strengthening Nepal’s identity as the Gateway to the Himalayas.

Organised by the PATA Nepal Chapter in collaboration with the Nepal Tourism Board, Nepal Airlines, and various public and private sector partners, HTM 2025 featured a mix of business exchanges, knowledge-sharing sessions, networking opportunities, destination experience tours, and cultural showcases.

In his keynote address, the Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Badri Prasad Pandey, praised Nepal’s legacy as the Gateway to the Himalayas and highlighted the twin milestones of PATA Nepal’s Golden Jubilee and the 75th anniversary of the first successful ascent of Mount Annapurna.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to building a resilient, inclusive, and sustainable tourism future through strong public-private partnerships and global cooperation. He also applauded the cultural performance by Nepali artists, commending HTM as a powerful platform not only for tourism promotion but also as a source of inspiration for heritage conservation.

PATA Nepal Chapter Chairman Khem Lakai expressed optimism about Nepal’s growing stature as a year-round travel destination while emphasising the need for cross-border tourism alliances.

Nepal Tourism Board CEO Deepak Raj Joshi highlighted Nepal’s vision for sustainable tourism, focusing on developing new circuits and unique experiences for international travellers.

FAM trips and pre-mart activities

International delegates explored Nepal’s diverse offerings through pre-mart familiarisation trips to destinations such as Kathmandu, Chitwan, Pokhara, Panauti, and Dhulikhel.

HTM Conference and B2B Mart

National and international thought leaders engaged in discussions on topics such as spiritual, adventure, and luxury tourism, cultural sustainability, market trends, and emerging opportunities in the global tourism sector.

The B2B mart sessions attracted 60 international buyers from 21 countries and 70 sellers from six different destination countries, resulting in more than 2,100 pre-scheduled business appointments and the creation of substantial new tourism partnerships.

In its press statement, the Nepal PATA Chapter concluded: “The 5th edition HTM 2025 reaffirmed Nepal’s position as a resilient, innovative, and collaborative tourism hub at the heart of the Himalayas. As the industry looks ahead, the spirit of Mountains, Milestones, and Momentum will continue to inspire and drive Nepal’s tourism forward.”