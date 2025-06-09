KOTA KINABALU, 10 June 2025: A delegation of French travel agents expressed admiration for Sabah’s unique blend of culture, adventure, and nature during their three-day visit to Kota Kinabalu, which concluded at the weekend.

Their short but meaningful stay included immersive activities such as jungle trekking on Gaya Island, a sunset cruise, cultural performances over dinner, and a visit to the iconic Mari Mari Cultural Village.

Assistant Tourism, Culture, and Environment Minister Datuk Joniston Bangkuai (left) exchanging mementoes with Malaysia’s Ambassador to France, Datuk Eldeen Husaini. Photo courtesy of STB.

Many of them described the experience as insightful and said they were keen to return and explore more of what Sabah has to offer.

“Sabah is on the right path,” said one of the delegates, Andreas Gantenbein, who is the Managing Director of AERTiCKET for Belgium, France, and Switzerland.

“This trip gave us a good introduction to what Sabah can offer. We appreciated the hospitality as well as the effort to share the local culture with us,” he added.

Visiting French travel agents join in the fun as they take part in traditional Sabah dances. – pic courtesy of STB

Malaysia’s Ambassador to France, Datuk Eldeen Husaini, who accompanied the group, said the response from the French agents reaffirmed Sabah’s strong potential as a destination for the European market.

“Sabah has what it takes to attract more French travellers, and the embassy in Paris will continue to support efforts to promote Sabah, especially in highlighting its rich cultural heritage and natural wonders,” he said.

Last Tuesday, the Sabah Tourism Board hosted the group to a sunset cruise and dinner at the Gaya Island Resort, joined by Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Joniston Bangkuai.

In addressing the visiting agents, Joniston, who is also chairman of the Sabah Tourism Board, expressed optimism over the growing French market.

“We are seeing more visitors from France coming to Sabah. From January to April this year, we received 2,116 French visitors, and that’s an increase from 1,669 during the same period last year.

“In 2024, we recorded 5,921 French arrivals, and we want to see this grow as Sabah is slowly finding its place in the hearts of French and European travellers,” he said.

Joniston acknowledged that safety remains a top concern for many travellers, especially first-timers, and reaffirmed Sabah’s commitment to ensuring the state remains a safe and welcoming destination.

“Our security presence, especially on the east coast, is not because it’s unsafe, but to make sure it stays safe. This is how we protect our people, our visitors, and the places they come to see,” he said.

Joniston, who also serves as patron of Sail Malaysia Borneo, mentioned that events like Sail Malaysia show the confidence international travellers have in Sabah’s safety and hospitality.

This year, the sailing rally will bring over 30 yachts with participants from more than 15 countries. They will explore Sabah from July to early September.

“Sail Malaysia offers a unique way to explore the state from the sea, where participants will get the opportunity to discover Sabah’s coastal and inland attractions,” said Joniston, while inviting French agents to learn more about it.

Present were Tourism Malaysia Director of the International Promotion Division (AERO) Akbal Setia, Tourism Malaysia Paris Director Zalina Ahmad, and Sabah Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer Julinus Jeffery Jimit.

For more information on Sabah, visit: Sabah Tourism Board