DUBAI, UAE, 10 June 2025: Emirates will reintroduce flights to Damascus from 16 July 2025*, using a Boeing 777-200 aircraft.

Operations were suspended in the Syrian capital in 2012, and the return of services followed a comprehensive evaluation in conjunction with the UAE GCAA.

The airline will initially operate three weekly services on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Sundays, with plans to expand to four weekly flights from 2 August 2025 and add a flight on Saturdays. Emirates will expand its Damascus services to daily operations, effective 26 October*.

Emirates’ services to Damascus will operate with a 302-seater Boeing 777-200LR and is planned to depart Dubai as EK913 at 1200, arriving in Damascus International Airport at 1410 local time. The return flight, EK 914 will depart Damascus at 1630, arriving in Dubai at 2030 local time.**

The flights will open up new opportunities for travellers to conveniently connect to and from the airline’s network of nearly 150 destinations and will support the UAE’s efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and support Syrian aspirations to rebuild and attract foreign investment across key sectors such as energy, construction and agriculture.

Emirates customers flying to and from Damascus will also benefit from the airline’s codeshare partnership with flydubai, which will complement its flight schedule and provide more options and convenience when flying in and out of the Syrian capital.

Emirates Airline and Group Chairman and Chief Executive His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said: “Emirates is pleased to restart operations to Damascus and support Syria’s road ahead by providing better choice and connectivity, essential economic links for inwards investment as well as opening new trade lanes and global market access for the country.

“Re-establishing air travel and connectivity is also good news for our customers that make up the expansive Syrian diaspora across the Americas, Europe and the GCC, who are eager to fly back home and reconnect to their roots, and leverage their knowledge, skills, expertise and resources in ongoing development efforts.”

The UAE and Syria’s trade volumes reached USD680 million (AED2.5 billion) in 2024¹, a 23% increase over the previous year, and the new flights will further stimulate vital trade ties. The UAE’s thriving Syrian community of over 350,000 nationals² have played an integral role in the UAE’s prosperity, contributing through entrepreneurial ventures and skilled expertise while further enriching the country’s vibrant cultural tapestry.

The Boeing 777-200LR aircraft operating to and from Damascus features 38 Business Class seats alongside 264 seats in economy class. Emirates business class on the Damascus service will feature a 2-2-2 configuration.

Emirates commenced services to Damascus in 1988, and before suspending operations in 2012, the airline carried over 2.1 million passengers in and out of Syria.

The airline currently operates flights to 13 cities in the Middle East and GCC, serving the region with a total of 191 weekly flights.

For more information on the airline and to book flights, visit www.emirates.com.

*Subject to government approvals

**Summer timings

¹Source: Figures obtained from the UAE Ministry of Economy

²Source: Figures obtained from the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs