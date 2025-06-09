SITA’s satellite connectivity keeps airports online

SINGAPORE, 10 June 2025: In an industry where every second of downtime can disrupt passengers and delay operations, a new satellite service is helping airports and airlines stay connected.

With the launch of SITA Managed Satellites, airports worldwide can now maintain vital communication at all times, even during power outages, natural disasters, or in the most remote or infrastructure-limited locations.

Photo credit: SITA.

The fully managed service is now available in over 130 countries, offering primary, secondary, and emergency connectivity options tailored specifically for the air transport industry. It leverages low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites to deliver secure, high-bandwidth, low-latency communications that keep airport systems running continuously. This is also the case when other networks are struggling or completely offline.

SITA Managed Satellites doesn’t only support regular networks that are in high demand. Recent global events have highlighted the vulnerability of traditional fibre and terrestrial networks. From earthquakes to extreme weather and fibre cuts, many airports, large and small, have experienced partial or complete outages. Even in major hubs, network congestion during peak periods can strain bandwidth and disrupt key services. SITA’s new satellite solution addresses these risks directly, giving airport and airline teams a way to keep operations running when it matters most.

SITA Managed Satellites offers a fast and cost-effective way to deploy connectivity wherever it’s needed, including off-airport locations, aircraft maintenance hangars, cargo hubs, and even remote sites without existing digital infrastructure. It also unlocks temporary service for new route openings, seasonal operations, or rapid emergency deployments. This ensures that ground crews and systems are always in touch.

“The quality and availability of the latest satellite technology means that it’s becoming a vital component within high availability networks. Airports, in particular, need new ways to ensure they can maintain critical operations in whatever circumstances they face – even when adverse incidents strike,” said SITA Senior Vice President of Communications and Data Exchange Martin Smillie.

“Delivering high-speed internet connectivity via established satellite providers, SITA Managed Satellites allows customers to optimise operational performance. SITA Managed Satellites is an innovative solution to keep all parts of the aviation industry connected to vital platforms – even in the most challenging of times – and can be adapted for other transport sectors and markets. It delivers a blend of availability and cost-effectiveness to optimise investments in any cloud, on-premises or hybrid computing environment.”

Key features

A secure, aviation-specific satellite service that meets industry regulations.

Full lifecycle management and support in over 130 countries.

Proactive infrastructure monitoring to resolve issues before they impact operations.

Optional bundling with other SITA airport connectivity solutions.

Expert on-site support for surveys, setup, ongoing maintenance, and hardware replacement.

