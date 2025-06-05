THAI and Turkish sign joint business accord

BANGKOK, 6 JUNE 2025: Thai Airways International (THAI) and Turkish Airlines signed a Joint Business Agreement in Delhi at IATA Annual General Meeting on 1 June 2025, an important step towards enhancing cooperation between the flag carriers of Thailand and Türkiye.

This collaboration builds on the successful launch of THAI’s daily flights from Bangkok to Istanbul, introduced in December 2023, along with Turkish Airlines’ extensive flight network.

Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee Ahmet Bolat (left) and THAI CEO Chai Eamsiri (right).

With this JBA signed as the next phase of the collaboration between two Star Alliance member airlines, both carriers hope to unlock substantial passenger traffic potential between Türkiye and Thailand.

“The JBA between THAI and Turkish Airlines on operating codeshare flights on the Bangkok-Istanbul route is scheduled to be implemented in the winter 2025-2026 flight schedule, subject to the respective authorities’ approval,” said THAI CEO Chai Eamsiri. “This agreement enhances our route networks and will explore business opportunities in the future.”

On the agreement, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee Ahmet Bolat added: “We are glad to enhance the existing cooperation between Turkish Airlines and THAI, as it marks a significant milestone to further develop the tourism potential between Türkiye and Thailand. This collaboration will provide seamless travel experiences, expand connectivity between the two regions and offer guests more options through both airline networks.”

Following the decision by the Turkish and Thai Civil Aviation Authorities to increase traffic rights, the two airlines can operate up to 42 frequencies under the Joint Business Agreement, which is expected to boost tourism arrivals and revenue for both countries.