LONDON 30 June 2025: Courts are buzzing with the start of The Championships, Wimbledon, taking place from 30 June to 13 July at the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

Emirates returns as the Official Airline Partner of the event, once again serving ‘fly better’ experiences both in the air and on the ground. Kickstarting a bumper summer of sport, Emirates will celebrate the Championships with bespoke Wimbledon-inspired menus onboard flights between Dubai and the UK, branded beverage coasters and headrests across all cabins, and even offer tennis fans the chance to win a holiday to Dubai via its on-ground interactive booth at the event.*

Emirates branding detail as Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) serves against Frances Tiafoe (USA) in the third round of the Gentlemen’s Singles on Centre Court at The Championships 2024. Held at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon. Day 5 Friday 05/07/2024. Credit: AELTC/Jonathan Nackstrand.

Serving an ace at 40,000 feet

Emirates’ passengers will be in for a treat at 40,000 feet with specially curated Pimm’s cocktails and strawberry mocktails, and strawberries and cream for dessert served in the A380 Onboard Lounge.

Economy and Premium Economy Class passengers travelling with Emirates between the UK and Dubai from now until 13 July can indulge in a selection of desserts, including cream cheese mousse served with strawberry compote and hazelnut streusel, strawberry tart, strawberry panna cotta, and strawberry cheesecake.

First- and business-class passengers will enjoy special menus onboard, featuring delicious panko-crusted lamb cutlets and tasty desserts, including honey cake with strawberry compote, handcrafted pastries, and lemon strawberry cupcakes, all topped with a Championships logo dessert topper.

First Class passengers will also be gifted Emirates-branded Wimbledon 2025 seasonal towels, produced by Christy, the Official Towel Supplier of The Championships.

Premium travellers can also look forward to refreshing Sipsmith cocktails served in the First Class Lounge in Dubai, along with classic fish and chips and strawberry profiteroles.

On the court action

Tennis fans can follow every serve across Emirates Lounges in Dubai and the UK or stay connected to the action at cruising altitude via Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra on the airline’s award-winning ice entertainment system.

Passengers can also enjoy watching more than 40 sports programmes, including tennis movies such as ‘The Racket,’ ‘Gods of Tennis,’ and Wimbledon’s official film, featuring all the action from 2024.

The ‘Emirates Experience’ stand will return to The Championships grounds, and fans can enjoy interactive experiences and exclusive giveaways, including a chance to win a getaway to Dubai with Emirates Holidays. * Young tennis supporters can also explore Emirates-branded tennis courts and take part in the Emirates Cup to earn free items in Wimbleworld on Roblox.

Emirates’ sponsorships in the UK

Emirates is the Official Airline and Premier Partner of the ATP Tour. The airline’s tennis portfolio includes the highest-profile events in the world, including all four Grand Slams, as well as 60 other tournaments throughout the year.

Earlier this year, Emirates and The All England Lawn Tennis Club announced a multi-million-UKP investment to launch ‘Championing Nature’ – a new programme aimed at creating a positive, lasting impact in urban communities through greater connections and engagement with nature.

Emirates currently serves the UK with 133 weekly flights, including six times daily A380 to London Heathrow; three times daily A380 service to Gatwick; twice daily service to Stansted; three times daily A380 service to Manchester; twice daily service to Birmingham (including a daily A380 service); daily service to Newcastle; daily A380 service to Glasgow; and a daily A350 service to Edinburgh.

The airline’s extensive network of over 140 destinations provides customers with access to onward connections to Asia, the Indian Ocean, the Middle East, Africa, and Australasia.

*Terms and conditions apply. For more information on the airline and to book a flight visit www.emirates.com