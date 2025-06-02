Aviation leaders meet in New Delhi at IATA’s 81st AGM

NEW DELHI, 3 JUNE 2025: Leaders of the global aviation industry gathered for the 81st International Air Transport Association Annual General Meeting (AGM) and World Air Transport Summit (WATS) in New Delhi, India, from 1 to 3 June 2025.

IndiGo was the host airline of the 2025 AGM, which last took place in India in 1983. Approximately 1,700 participants attended, including industry leaders, government officials, and media representatives.

“We are excited to bring the IATA AGM to India after a 42-year gap. India’s position in global aviation has undergone significant changes, particularly over the last decade. The country has seen record aircraft orders, impressive growth, and world-class infrastructure developments. The AGM will allow aviation leaders and journalists from around the world to witness first-hand how India’s rapidly modernising and expanding aviation sector is contributing to the country’s overall economic and social development,” said IATA’s Director General Willie Walsh.

India’s aviation industry directly employs 369,700 people and generates USD5.6 billion of GDP. When indirect, induced and tourism impacts are included, the totals rise to 7.7 million jobs and USD53.6 billion of GDP (1.5%).

“As the host airline of the 81st IATA Annual General Meeting, IndiGo warmly welcomes the global airline community to India. Aviation is a powerful force for good worldwide, and that is particularly evident in India. India’s aviation market is rapidly thriving while significantly contributing to the country’s socio-economic growth, and IndiGo is at the forefront of this upward trajectory. IndiGo is proud to invite the IATA AGM back to India, and we look forward to showcasing the exciting developments in this market and the warm hospitality of India during this global mega-event,” said IndiGo CEO and Chair of the IATA Board of Governors Pieter Elbers.

A highlight of the AGM was the sixth edition of the IATA Diversity & Inclusion Awards. These awards recognised individuals and organisations who are advancing gender balance in the industry through the 25by2025 initiative.