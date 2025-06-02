AirAsia X first quarter financial results

KUALA LUMPUR, 3 JUNE 2025: AirAsia X reported revenue of MYR940.1 million in 1Q25, increasing by 3% year-on-year from MYR908.9 million in 1Q24 driven by a 12% growth in capacity to 1.29 million seats.

AirAsia X Berhad (AirAsia X) reported its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2025 (1Q25) last week, noting that it achieved a 12% year-on-year increase in passenger traffic in 1Q25, carrying 1.08 million passengers. It was driven by sustained demand across core markets and efficient capacity deployment, resulting in a robust Passenger Load Factor of 83%.

During 1Q25, the average base fare stood at MYR550, aligning with the company’s load-active, yield-passive strategy. Ancillary revenue remained a key margin driver in 1Q25, with ancillary revenue per passenger increasing 10% year-over-year to MYR277. This uplift, combined with a higher passenger base, drove a 24% YoY increase in total ancillary revenue to MYR298.3 million. The growth reflects improved takeup rates, supported by enhanced digital personalisation and targeted product offerings that successfully maximised per-passenger spending.

The company posted a net profit of MYR50.2 million, representing a 5% margin even as its cost base expanded parallel to operational growth.

In 1Q25, AirAsia X expanded its Available Seat Kilometres (“ASK”) by 17% YoY to 5,878 million, strategically aligning capacity to capture peak demand during festive and holiday periods. Japan and Australia emerged as key outperformers within the network, with core routes delivering strong load factors between 85% and 90%, reflecting sustained travel demand and effective capacity optimisation in high-yield markets.

AirAsia X Thailand (TAAX) recorded MYR512.7 million in revenue and an operating profit of MYR15.5 million in 1Q25. TAAX carried a total of 500,128 passengers this quarter, up 14% year-on-year as seat capacity increased by 23% to 604,584 seats, charting a sound PLF of 83% during the quarter. The one-off effect of the hub transition from Suvarnabhumi to Don Mueang in October 2024 has stabilised, with the network now operating at peak performance. TAAX’s average fare held strong at RM833 per passenger this quarter.

As of 31 March 2025, AirAsia X’s total fleet increased to 19 A330 aircraft following the induction of one additional aircraft from a third-party lessor. Of these, 17 aircraft were activated and operational. TAAX maintained a fleet of 10 A330s, supporting network recovery and growth across core markets.

AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail said: “This has been a stellar quarter of delivering sustained passenger load and profitability. In February, we took delivery of one additional aircraft, and today, the company has 18 out of its 19 aircraft fleet operational. The final aircraft is on track for reactivation by mid-year, and we are focused on ensuring full fleet deployment to meet market demand.

“Our network continues to demonstrate resilience, particularly on core routes to Japan and Australia, where load factors consistently trend around the 90% mark. Building on this momentum, we are capitalising on our first-mover advantage in Central Asia by ramping up capacity to Almaty, Kazakhstan, in the second half of the year, with further expansion in the pipeline. Recently, we have announced the suspension of Nairobi, Kenya. It was difficult but crucial for us, as the initial assumption for the premises of financial support did not materialise eventually. Essentially, we are driven by disciplined network management, allowing us to redeploy capacity to higher-yielding, strategically aligned markets.”