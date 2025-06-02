KOTA KINABALU, 3 JUNE 2025: Sabah’s Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Environment (KePKAS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Boseong County, South Korea, to strengthen cooperation in festivals and tourism exchange.

The MoU was signed by KePKAS Deputy Permanent Secretary I Mary Malangking and Deputy Governor of Boseong County, Seo Hyung Bin.

Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister cum Sabah Tourism Board chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai alongside (from 2nd left-right) KepKas Deputy Permanent Secretary I Mary Malangking, Deputy Governor of Boseong County Seo Hyung Bin, and Director of the Culture and Tourism Bureau of Boseong County Rho Joung Yi.

Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister cum Sabah Tourism Board chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai and Director-General of the Culture and Tourism Bureau of Boseong County Rho Joung Yi witnessed the signing, which took place during a welcoming dinner in Kota Kinabalu held in conjunction with the Kaamatan Festival, on Friday.

Joniston said the MoU represents a step forward in building stronger ties and shared interest in learning about each other’s traditions.

“This partnership is about people. It’s about building understanding and sharing our stories. The timing of this MoU, held during our Kaamatan Festival, makes it even more meaningful.

“This year’s theme ‘, Kaamatan For All’, reflects our desire to share this celebration with the world, and we are honoured to welcome our friends from Boseong to experience the spirit of Kaamatan with us,” he said.

Joniston also highlighted the recent visit by Sabah representatives to Boseong during the Green Tea Festival.

He said the warm welcome and the opportunity to learn about Boseong’s tea culture were deeply appreciated, adding that such cultural exchange allows both sides to respect and enjoy each other’s heritage.

With direct flights connecting Kota Kinabalu and South Korea, Joniston believes more cultural and festival exchanges can happen.

As part of the cultural exchange, the Boseong cultural troupe is performing on the open stage at Hongkod Koisaan, KDCA in conjunction with the Kaamatan Festival finale today (31 May).

Johnston said the performance would give Sabahans a chance to experience the music and culture of Boseong.

He also expressed hope that Sabah will one day bring the Kaamatan Festival to Boseong.

The MoU is expected to lead to more cultural activities, exchange visits, and tourism promotions between the two regions.

Joniston said this is a good start and hopes the collaboration will grow stronger.

Also present at the signing ceremony were KePKAS Deputy Permanent Secretary II Alesia Sion; Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Kota Kinabalu, His Excellency Yoon Ockchae; Chief Executive Officer of the Jeollanamdo Tourism Organization Kim Young Sin; and Chairlady of the KDCA Women’s Council Datuk Joanna Kitingan.

