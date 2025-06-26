Australia’s tourist spending soars in Q1 2025

SYDNEY, 27 June 2025: Tourism Research Australia (TRA) has released the International Visitor Survey (IVS), which captures results for Q1 2025 ending 31 March 2025 and also makes comparisons for the year ending March 2025 compared with the year ending March 2024.

The results show total trip spending for Q1 2025 reached a record AUD52.6 billion, which is up 12% from Q1 2024.

Find the full IVS report on the TRA website here.

Tourism Australia reports it welcomed 7.7 million international visitors in the 12 months ending 31 March 2025, up 7% on the same period in 2024.

China remains the largest contributor to tourism spending in Australia, accounting for 26%, followed by the UK at 6.9% and the US at 6.5%.

The top reasons for travel to Australia in the year ending March 2025 were:

Holiday travel with 3.3 million trips

11% up on March 2024 levels.

Spending in Australia

AUD12.0 billion, 24% up on March 2024 levels.

Visiting friends and relatives

2.6 million trips. 3% up on March 2024 levels.

Spending in Australia

AUD5.3 billion. 12% up on March 2024 levels.

Business travel

772,000 trips. 4% up on March 2024 levels. Spending in Australia was AUD2 billion, 8% down on March 2024 levels.

Education

509,000 trips. This was 10% up on March 2024 levels. Spending in Australia was AUD12.5 billion, 11% up on March 2024 levels.