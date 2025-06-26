PATTAYA, Thailand, 27 June 2027: The streets of Pattaya came alive as the Pattaya Night Run 2025 welcomed runners from across Thailand and abroad

The event unfolded on 21 June, attracting impressive participation from residents and tourists and included members of the Royal Cliff Hotels Group’s management team, led by CEO Vitanart Vathanakul.

Vitanart Vathanakul, CEO of the Royal Cliff Hotels Group, together with Punyaporn Poonpipat, renowned Thai actress, and Poramet Ngampichet, Mayor of Pattaya City, united in their shared vision to promote Pattaya as a leading sports tourism destination.

The Pattaya Night Run not only promotes physical well-being but also serves as a dynamic platform to boost tourism by attracting visitors from various regions and countries. This aligns with Pattaya’s growing profile as a leading sports tourism destination.

Royal Cliff Hotels Group has a long track record of supporting and hosting major sports events at the popular beach town. From annual sports tournaments to backing city-wide community activities such as the night run, the group continues to demonstrate its dedication to promoting an active lifestyle and enhancing Pattaya’s reputation as a hub for sports and wellness tourism.

Pattaya City has also done an outstanding job in creating opportunities like this, further energising the city’s image and fostering a vibrant environment where both locals and visitors can enjoy memorable experiences through sports and community engagement.

Perched atop a 64-acre private estate with breathtaking views of the Gulf of Thailand, the Royal Cliff Hotels Group is home to four award-winning hotels that continue to captivate the hearts of travellers from around the world. At the centre of its wellness and sports offering is the Fitz Club – Racquets, Health & Fitness, an elite sports centre renowned for hosting both professional and recreational athletes with a distinguished history of organising prestigious sporting events, including Junior and Senior Tennis tournaments, Squash championships, and Table Tennis competitions. Fitz Club has firmly established itself as a leader in the sports community. Its facilities continue to evolve with the addition of a brand-new pickleball court and the latest advancements in sauna and steam room technology, ensuring an even more dynamic and revitalising experience for all guests.

