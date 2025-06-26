STARLUX orders 10 more Airbus A350-1000s

BANGKOK, 27 June 2025: STARLUX Airlines of Taiwan has signed a firm order with Airbus for the purchase of 10 additional A350-1000 aircraft, taking its total order for the type to 18 aircraft.

The agreement was signed at the recent Paris Airshow by STARLUX Airlines CEO Glenn Chai and Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus EVP Sales of the Commercial Aircraft business.

Photo credit: STARLUX.

STARLUX Airlines already operates an all-Airbus fleet of 28 aircraft, including the A350-900, the A330neo and the A321neo. The Taiwanese airline has on order 30 aircraft, including the A350F freighters and A350-1000.

“STARLUX Airlines’ decision to add more A350-1000s to its growing fleet reaffirms the aircraft’s standing as the benchmark for long-haul operations. With its advanced design and fuel-efficient performance, the A350-1000 Long Range Leader enables airlines to optimise routes while reducing environmental impact,” said Airbus senior executive Benoît de Saint-Exupéry. “We are pleased to strengthen our long-standing partnership with STARLUX Airlines as they expand their global footprint and connect more destinations with efficiency and comfort.”

The A350 offers the longest range capability of any commercial airliner in production today. Powered by the latest generation of Rolls-Royce engines, the aircraft is designed to fly up to 9,700 nautical miles / 18,000 kilometres nonstop, using 25% less fuel than previous generation types and with a similar reduction in carbon emissions.

Like all Airbus aircraft, the A350 is already capable of operating with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Airbus aims to have its aircraft capable of up to 100% SAF by 2030.

The A350 Family has received more than 1,390 orders from 60 customers worldwide, with more than 650 aircraft currently in the fleets of 38 operators, flying primarily on long-haul routes.