BANGKOK, 13 June 2025: BWH Hotels invites travellers to discover more and earn big with 5,000 bonus Best Western Rewards points on the latest campaign.

BWR members will earn 5,000 bonus points for every three nights stayed at participating hotels across Asia between 12 May and 1 September 2025. Stays do not need to be consecutive, and each member can earn up to 20,000 bonus points during the promotion.

This offer is available at Best Western and SureStay Hotels-branded properties in Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Pakistan, Laos, Myanmar, and the Philippines. To participate, BWR members simply need to sign in to their account and register before booking.

To book a stay with BWH Hotels in Asia, please visit bestwesternasia.com.

