DUBAI, UAE, 22 MAY 2025: To celebrate International Tea Day on 21 May, Emirates and Dilmah Tea presented complimentary packs of luxury leaf artisan teas to customers on all flights.

It also marked a successful 33-year partnership, and more than 33 million cups of tea are served yearly. Emirates Lounges worldwide will also offer crafted Dilmah tea cocktails, mocktails, and traditional hot teas with sweet treats.

On International Tea Day, 21 May, customers in all classes on flights over 2.5 hours received the special edition gift box inflight, containing three of Dilmah’s most celebrated teas — the Emirates Signature Tea, Moroccan Mint Green Tea and Ceylon Tea with Strawberry.

Across all Emirates Lounges worldwide, First and Business Class customers sampled cocktails and mocktails crafted with Dilmah tea and expertly paired with delicious desserts. In the Dubai lounges, an exclusive Dilmah Elixir mocktail and cocktail were paired with a fragrant coconut vanilla cake, lemon cake and moreish apple tart. Until 31 May on flights from Dubai to the UK, Emirates’ cabin crew will offer Dilmah tea pairing tips for the Afternoon Tea service in First and Business Class.

Tea Artistry with Emirates and Dilmah

Emirates brews more than 33 million cups of tea annually for customers in-flight and serves a range of teas in Emirates’ airport lounges worldwide. In First Class, Emirates offers a selection of six Dilmah gourmet blends, from the energy-boosting Original Earl Grey, to a mellow Pure Chamomile Flowers, healthy and antioxidant Sencha Green Extra Special, to intense and majestic Brilliant Breakfast, the most popular option in First Class – Moroccan Mint Green Tea, as well as Emirates’ Signature Tea – Dombagastalawa Estate Ceylon FBOP1 grade, with safflower, marigold flowers, rose, ginger and almond.

In Business Class, Emirates offers five luxury leaf teas, Earl Grey – a deliciously fragrant gourmet tea with natural bergamot, as well as Ceylon tea, Pure Camomile Flowers, Green Tea Natural and Green Tea Moroccan Mint. Customers can choose Ceylon or Natural Green Tea in Premium Economy and Economy Class.

The Importance of International Tea Day

The UN General Assembly’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development marks 21 May annually as International Tea Day. The day is designed to ‘raise public awareness of the importance of tea for rural development and sustainable livelihoods and to improve the tea value chain to contribute to the 2030 agenda for sustainable development.’

Emirates has partnered with family-owned Dilmah Tea, the celebrated Sri Lankan tea company, for 33 years. Dilmah is the first producer-owned ethical tea brand globally, where the tea is cultivated, handpicked and packed at its origin to preserve its natural goodness and ensure its unrivalled position as one of the finest teas in the world.

The Dilmah tea estates sit majestically amidst impressive views of abundant waterfalls, rising mountain tops and lush landscapes, producing exceptional Ceylon Tea. Ceylon Tea is made from the finest quality tea leaves in pristine estates at the highest elevation, and the tea gets its characteristics and flavours from the rich biodiversity of the surrounding forest. Handpicked in the central hills of Sri Lanka, the tea leaves are withered, rolled, fermented, and fired to produce tea with sophisticated aromas, tastes, and textures, fresh from plantation to cup.

For flight and airline information visit: www.emirates.com.