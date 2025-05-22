Vietjet expands services to China

SINGAPORE, 23 MAY 2025: Vietjet has unveiled two new direct routes from Vietnam’s capital, Hanoi, to Chengdu and Xi’an in China, with inaugural flights taking off on 1 July and 6 July 2025, respectively.

Each route will offer four round-trip flights per week. These new services bring the airline’s total number of Vietnam–China direct routes introduced in the first half of 2025 to seven, further strengthening its expanding flight network.

Photo credit: Vietjet.

For Singaporean travellers, this opens up a more seamless journey to China via Vietnam’s Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, offering more flexible and affordable travel options across the region.

To celebrate the launch, Vietjet is offering promotional fares for new services, available at its website and on the Vietjet Air mobile app.

These new services follow Vietjet’s recent launch of flights connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with Beijing and Guangzhou, as well as the Hanoi-Shanghai route introduced in March and April.

The two additional services will strengthen comprehensive air connectivity between Vietnam and China, promoting tourism and trade while offering greater access between China, Southeast Asia, and beyond.

Vietjet has been rapidly expanding its international flight network, particularly between Vietnam and China, with direct routes now linking Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to major Chinese cities such as Shanghai, Chengdu, Xi’an, Beijing, and Guangzhou. Beyond China, the airline is also boosting regional connectivity with a new direct service between Singapore and Phu Quoc to be launched on 30 May. During Q1 and Q2, Vietjet also launched new services to India, linking Ho Chi Minh City to Hyderabad and Bengaluru and Japan’s Nagoya and Fukuoka. These strategic expansions reflect Vietjet’s strong commitment to enhancing international cooperation and making travel across the Asia–Pacific region more accessible and affordable.

Timetables: Vietnam-China routes

(Local times, using 24-hour format)