KUCHING, 22 MAY 2025: The countdown begins for the 28th edition of the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF), transforming the Sarawak Cultural Village into a global celebration of rhythm and unity.

The Rainforest World Music Festival 2025 in Sarawak will be held from 20 to 22 June 2025.

Now in festival countdown mode, Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) hosted a Sponsors’ Appreciation Day last week at the Imperial Hotel Kuching, highlighting 15 key sponsors from different sectors.

The appreciation event brought together RWMF’s invaluable ecosystem of collaborators — from aviation and media to beverage, hospitality, and finance — whose collective commitment has helped RWMF evolve into one of the world’s most iconic and eco-conscious music festivals.

YB Dato Sri Haji Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak, YB Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew, Deputy Minister for Tourism Sarawak, Sarawak Tourism Board’s Board of Directors, and STB’s Chief Executive Officer, Puan Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor presided over the event.

As anticipation for RWMF 2025, themed “Connections: One Earth, One Love,” builds up, the Sponsors’ Appreciation Day served as a meaningful moment to recognise the connections that

make the festival’s global impact possible, from cultural diplomacy and creative synergy to climate action and community empowerment.

YB Dato Sri Haji Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah shared: “The success of RWMF is neither built overnight nor by one entity alone. It is built by those who believe in Sarawak’s potential. It is built by our dedicated sponsors, partners, and supporters.

“The Rainforest World Music Festival has always reflected who we are – vibrant, diverse, inclusive, and future-forward. And our partners are central to that story. You help connect Sarawak to the world. You help bring the music to life. And you help to ensure that our values — sustainability, creativity, authenticity — remain at the heart of everything we do.” Puan Sharzede added.

In line with these efforts was the Sarawak Tourist Guides Association’s (SkTGA) official Responsible Tourism Proclamation, a landmark initiative reinforcing Sarawak’s commitment to sustainability, cultural preservation, and ethical guiding practices. The proclamation aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the Sarawak Government’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, amplifying the tourism sector’s role in building inclusive and regenerative growth.

This year, STB proudly recognises several top-tier partners whose contributions have been instrumental in shaping the festival’s reach and experience:

With MAG returning as the Official Airline Partner, getting to Kuching has never been easier. Enjoy exclusive flight discounts from Malaysia Airlines and Firefly using the following promo codes:

• Use promo code MHRWMF25 (Malaysia Airlines) or FYRWMF25 (Firefly).

• Booking period: 12 March – 22 June 2025.

• Travel period: 14 – 29 June 2025.

From immersive workshops and international showcases to The Green Ruai’s sustainability activations, RWMF 2025 promises its most inclusive and environmentally aligned edition yet. With over 200 performers from 20 countries, including headliners Earth, Wind & Fire Experience by Al McKay (USA), Otyken (Russia), and Sarawak’s very own At Adau.

The list of sponsors for Rainforest World Music Festival 2025:

For more information on Sarawak and its tourism, visit Sarawak Tourism Board

For information on the Rainforest World Music Festival, visit Rainforest World Music Festival