Solar-seeking cruises gain popularity

SINGAPORE, 15 MAY 2025: The growing popularity of solar eclipse cruises has inspired Princess Cruises to add a third voyage in its highly anticipated 2026 Total Solar Eclipse series — a 14-day Mediterranean & Adriatic with Total Solar Eclipse cruise onboard the Enchanted Princess

Bookings are now open for the roundtrip cruise departing from Rome on 4 August 2026. The journey will blend the magic of a rare celestial event with immersive exploration across Southern Europe’s most iconic coastal cities.

Photo credit: Princess Cruises. More solar eclipse cruises in 2026.

The new Enchanted Princess sailing joins two other eclipse-focused Princess cruises onboard Sky Princess (8 August, 2026, from Southampton) and Sun Princess (7-, 14- and 21-day itineraries departing from Barcelona and Athens), further cementing the cruise line’s commitment to delivering one-of-a-kind experiences that combine travel and wonder.

With a prime viewing spot off the coast of Eastern Spain, eclipse devotees can marvel at the totality of two minutes and 18 seconds on 12 August, 2026.

Highlights of the Enchanted Princess itinerary, sailing August 4-18, 2026, include: Civitavecchia (Rome); Naples (for Capri & Pompeii); Kotor, Montenegro; Dubrovnik, Croatia; Corfu, Greece; Messina & Palermo, Sicily; Gibraltar; Alicante, Spain; and Barcelona, Spain.

During the eclipse, guests will gather on the top decks with Princess eclipse viewing glasses, and enjoy lectures from astronomy experts, themed treats and drinks, stargazing at night, solar system trivia and more. Guests are encouraged to set up their own telescopes on deck and wear festive eclipse-themed apparel and accessories.

In 2019, guests onboard the Sapphire Princess viewed the annular solar eclipse early in the afternoon of Boxing Day along the Straits of Malacca whilst on an 11-day voyage around Southeast Asia. Guests and crew were given solar filter glasses to view the phenomenon safely. Hundreds of guests gathered on the ship’s upper deck to witness the solar eclipse.