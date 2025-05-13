Cross Hotels signs two hotels in Batam

BATAM, 14 May 2025: Cross Hotels & Resorts has signed two lifestyle hotels in Batam, Indonesia: Cross Batam The Mix and Cross Vibe Batam The Mix.

Located within The Mix, a landmark 5-in-1 integrated complex in Pasir Putih, Batam Centre, this dual-branded project is being developed by PT MIG Putra Indonesia, a joint venture between PURI Group Indonesia and Rima Properties Group Malaysia.

The project marks Cross Hotels & Resorts’ second venture on Batam, reinforcing the brand’s growing commitment to the island’s transformation into a regional hub for lifestyle, leisure, and MICE tourism.

Catering to a diverse range of guests from Singaporean weekenders and domestic holidaymakers to Gen Z explorers, wellness travellers, and corporate event planners — the hotels offer unmatched convenience, located minutes from the Batam Centre Point International Ferry Terminal and Hang Nadim International Airport.

Cross Batam The Mix and Cross Vibe Batam The Mix promise a seamless blend of comfort, style, and connectivity.

Cross Hotels & Resorts CEO Harry Thaliwal commented: “This partnership is a proud milestone for our team and underscores the strength of our dual-brand strategy in vibrant destinations like Batam. We are honoured to collaborate with PT MIG Putra Indonesia on this visionary project. With Cross bringing our signature ‘Luxury by Design’ approach and Cross Vibe infusing youthful energy through ‘Stay, Chill, Enjoy’, we are confident that these hotels will redefine the guest experience and accelerate Batam’s evolution as a regional lifestyle and business destination.

Cross Batam The Mix offers generously sized suites starting from 115 sqm, with sleek living areas and fully-equipped kitchenettes crafted for travellers who appreciate space, comfort, and thoughtful design. Meanwhile, Cross Vibe Batam The Mix, located in the 23-storey Iconic View Tower, promises a design-forward escape for the new generation of travellers.

The hotels are scheduled to open in phases starting in 2027, with full operations anticipated by 2028. Together, they will form the heart of a lively new ecosystem comprising residences, entertainment, retail, and leisure — an urban blueprint for Batam’s future.

Cross Hotels & Resorts operates 30 hotels under six distinct brands – Cross, Cross Vibe, Away, Lumen, Cross Collection, and Kaura – across Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and Japan.