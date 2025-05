BANGKOK, 6 MAY 2025: Outrigger Hospitality Group has acquired Zeavola Resort, a beachfront Resort located on the northern tip of Thailand’s famed Phi Phi Island.

When it reopens on 1 October 2025, the property will have completed renovations and changed its name to Outrigger Phi Phi Island Resort. It will feature 63 suites and villas.

Photo credit: Outrigger. Beachfront Zeavola Resort is now an Outrigger.

It is the group’s fourth property in Thailand. Outrigger operates in Samui Island, Khao Lak (100 km north of Phuket Island and Surin Beach, Phuket.