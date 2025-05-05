HUA HIN, 6 MAY 2025: Thailand’s sun-drenched fairways and luxury hospitality await once more as the Centara World Masters Golf Championship, Asia’s most illustrious amateur golf event, prepares to celebrate its tenth anniversary in grand style from 8th to 14th June 2025.

Set against the scenic backdrop of Hua Hin, a coastal haven renowned for its blend of old-world charm and modern refinement, this year’s tournament is poised to welcome over 450 golfers worldwide. Competitors will tee off across three of Thailand’s most revered courses: Black Mountain Golf Club, Pineapple Valley, and Springfield Royal Country Club – each a jewel in the region’s golfing crown.

Over the past decade, the Centara World Masters has evolved into more than just a tournament — it’s a global celebration of the sport. Since its inception, it has attracted 3,700 players from 25 nations, transforming Hua Hin into a melting pot of cultures, camaraderie, and competitive spirit.

“The Centara World Masters isn’t just about trophies,” says tournament co-organiser Golfasian’s Managing Director Mark Siegel: “It’s about lifelong friendships, unforgettable experiences, and celebrating golf’s universal language.”

That sentiment is echoed by Peter McCarthy, founder of Australia-based Go Golfing, who notes: “Seeing golfers reconnect year after year at the Centara World Masters proves that great events don’t just happen – they’re lived, cherished and passed down.”

With Centara Hotels & Resorts’ support and Thailand’s growing investment in luxury tourism and championship-calibre golf infrastructure, the 2025 event promises to be the most vibrant edition yet.

Whether it’s the thrill of the competition, the elegance of the gala dinners, or the sheer joy of exploring Thailand’s royal resort town, one thing is sure: the Centara World Masters continues to raise the bar for amateur golf festivals and its 10th year is shaping up to be a celebration unlike any other.

