Minacia taps Sabre’s travel agency network

SINGAPORE, 22 MAY 2025: Sabre Hospitality has inked a new agreement with the hospitality brand Minacia Co Ltd, strengthening Sabre Hospitality’s presence in the Japanese market.

Under the agreement, Minacia will list its hotel inventory on Global Distribution Systems (GDSs), including Sabre’s global travel marketplace, as well as connect to Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) through Sabre Hospitality’s Channel Connect, making its properties easily bookable worldwide.

Minacia operates 38 hotels across major Japanese cities, including the Hotel Wing International brand and Tenza Hotels, and has plans to expand further.

“Since opening our first Hotel Wing in 1990, we have been expanding our hotel and restaurant business nationwide, evolving our unique concept of a synergy between food and lodging,” said Minacia CEO Kaz Shimojima.

Minacia joins a growing number of hospitality brands in Japan that have chosen Sabre Hospitality’s reservation and distribution technology to grow their business.

“We’re proud to support Minacia’s growth strategy,” said Sabre Hospitality Senior Vice President, Global Managing Director of Community Sales Frank Trampert. “By choosing our GDS and Channel Connect solutions, Minacia is well-positioned to reach new customers and offer seamless booking experiences to travel agents and travellers globally.”