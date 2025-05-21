Ayana Komodo names Lovotti as GM

SINGAPORE, 22 May 2025: Ayana Komodo Waecicu Beach has appointed Jean Philippe Lovotti as its new general manager in a move by AYANA Hospitality to accelerate its sustainability initiatives.

With over 25 years of global hospitality experience, Lovotti has a track record of leadership in luxury and upscale hotels across Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific. The appointment places Komodo National Park on the global map of luxury nature tourism.

Jean Philippe Lovotti GM Ayana Komodo.

Before joining Ayana Komodo, he was the general manager of Caravelle Saigon, where he led a transformative multi-phase renovation that modernised the historic property while maintaining full operations.

Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership roles with AccorHotels, Pan Pacific Hotels Group, and the Leading Hotels of the World hospitality group, overseeing flagship properties across Southeast Asia, the Pacific, and Europe.

Located on the shores of Labuan Bajo in East Indonesia, Ayana Komodo Waecicu Beach is the premier luxury gateway to the UNESCO-listed Komodo National Park. The five-star resort features 205 ocean-facing rooms and suites, seven signature dining venues, and access to Ayana Cruises, a fleet of five vessels including the flagship 54-meter Lako D’ia. Guests enjoy immersive experiences from marine conservation activities and sailing adventures to wellness programmes inspired by local traditions.