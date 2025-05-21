Airlines resume Tel Aviv services

SINGAPORE, 22 MAY 2025: Delta resumed daily nonstop service on 20 May to Tel Aviv (TLV) Israel from New York-JFK, operating the route on an Airbus A330-900neo, the airline confirmed in a press advisory.

The airline’s decision to resume the route on 20 May, which was temporarily suspended in response to ongoing conflict in the region, followed an extensive security risk assessment.

Photo credit: Delta.

Delta said it continuously monitored the evolving security environment and assessed operations based on security guidance and intelligence reports.

Airlines that have resumed services to Tel Aviv

Based on the latest available information 20 May 2025, here’s the list of the airlines that have recently resumed or are currently flying to Tel Aviv:

Delta Air Lines: Resumed daily nonstop flights from New York’s JFK as of 20 May.

Wizz Air: Announced its return to Israel starting 15 May.

Aegean Airlines: Announced resumption of flights starting 19 May.

Air Europa: Announced the return of flights starting 11 May.

Azerbaijan Airlines: Announced flights resumed starting 7 May.

KLM: Announces resumption of flights starting 1 June 2025.

Airlines extending flight suspensions

Lufthansa Group (Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings): Extended flight suspensions until 8 June 2025.

Ryanair: Extended suspension until 4 June 2025.

LOT Polish Airlines: Suspended through 25 May 2025.

Iberia Express: Suspended through 31 May 2025.

Air Canada: Postponed its return until 8 September 2025.

Transavia: Suspended through 24 May 2025.

AirBaltic: Suspended through 8 June 2025.

Given the fluid nature of the situation, check directly with the specific airline for the most up-to-date information on flight status and any travel advisories before making travel plans.