BANGKOK, 27 MAY 2025: The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) launched its latest campaign, “Meet in Thailand: Your Success, Your Moment”, during a media presentation at IMEX Frankfurt 2025 last week.

Delivering “3M elements to generate higher value for events”, the presentation was led by TCEB Senior Vice President Puripan Bunnag.

“TCEB is always dedicated to making offerings that meet the shifting demands of the business world so that holding events in Thailand can deliver higher value, better return on investment and greater return on experiences.

“After working in partnership with our stakeholders to overcome economic challenges, we have finally crafted “Meet in Thailand, Your Success, Your Moment” that focuses on 3M elements — MaxiMICE, Meaningful, Memorable — to offer upgraded resources and new ingredients in Thailand that will define events in a new light”.

MaxiIMICE invites clients to explore and maximise new products and services or enhanced and upgraded offerings in Thailand. They range from improved accessibility due to increased flights, more capable and potential city destinations, new investment in properties, growth of unconventional venues, a larger pool of qualified MICE manpower and standard-certified enterprises, richer options of localised experiences to stronger government support.

Meaningful content under the framework of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) is partly derived from TCEB’s policy to advance the performance of the MICE industry. It offers clients the possibility of making more purposeful events with measurable impacts. Thailand has developed low-carbon MICE routes; suppliers are certified by sustainable event management and professional bodies to design, audit and verify an event’s sustainable performances.

Memorable events are achievable with strong hospitability, adaptability, and wealthy cultural assets. Thailand delivers ‘return on experiences’ thanks to an extensive network of creative sector stakeholders and event designers who work with local communities.

Thailand’s MICE landscape

15 events by European associations and corporates heading for venues in Thailand.

This year, eight major convention and exhibition centres in Bangkok and its suburbs will be connected directly with BTS Sky Train and MRT Underground systems.

Air France will start direct flights between Paris and Phuket in November 2025.

TCEB supports projects to create start-up business events and community festivals.

2026 has been named MICE Celebration Year to mark the hosting of landmark business events.

International Horticultural Exposition 2026 (Udon Thani International Horticultural Expo 2026).

World Congress on Pain.

The Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group.

Global Sustainable Tourism Conference 2026

UFI Asia-Pacific Conference 2026.

Top international events scheduled for Bangkok in 2026:

WFOT Congress (World Federation of Occupational Therapists Congress): This global gathering of occupational therapists will be held from 9 to 12 February 2026 at BITEC. It will focus on “Inspiring Change, Innovating Futures” in the field.

THAIFEX—HOREC Asia is a significant trade show for Southeast Asia’s hospitality and food service industry, taking place from 11 to 13 March 2026 at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani.

ASEAN (Bangkok) Smart Energy & Energy Storage Expo 2026: Scheduled for 25-27 March 2026 at Impact Exhibition Center, this Expo will feature cutting-edge technologies in energy storage, solar photovoltaic, and other renewable energy solutions.

ASEAN(Bangkok) HVAC & Cleanroom Industry Expo 2026: Also at Impact Exhibition Centre, Bangkok, from 25-27 March 2026, showcasing heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and cleanroom technologies.

Money20/20 Asia is a leading fintech event in Asia, bringing together influential leaders and decision-makers in banking, payments, fintech, tech, retail, and policy. It will be held from 21 to 23 April 2026 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

World of Coffee Asia 2026: Bangkok will host the third edition of World of Coffee Asia from 7 to 9 May 2026 at BITEC. This is a significant event for the speciality coffee industry.

World Bank Group (WBG) and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Annual Meetings: Bangkok will host these highly significant meetings in October 2026. This event brings together finance ministers, central bank governors, and senior executives from nearly 200 member countries, making it a major gathering for global economic discussions.Tomorrowland Thailand 2026: The renowned electronic dance music festival is set to debut in Thailand in 2026, marking a significant milestone for the country’s entertainment and tourism sectors. While precise dates and venues have yet to be officially announced, the event is anticipated to be in late 2026, potentially 18-20 July 2026 and 25-27 July 2026.