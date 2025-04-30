RateHawk eyes positive 2025 results

SINGAPORE, 1 May 2025: RateHawk, an online B2B system for booking hotels, air tickets, and transfers for travel professionals, celebrates nine years of operations and reports strong growth in its business results over the past year.

In 2024, RateHawk’s net booking value increased by 1.8 times compared to 2023, while the number of bookings saw a 67% global growth. Its parent company, UAE-based Emerging Travel Group, hit a new milestone of USD3.7 billion gross transaction value in 2024, with RateHawk as a significant growth driver.

Photo credit: RateHawk.

In 2024, RateHawk continued to develop the variety of its inventory. The company successfully connected with more than 70 new global accommodation suppliers, exceeding 300 wholesalers worldwide, and established direct contracts with over 34,000 accommodations, totalling 120,000 properties. As a result, the number of accommodation options reached over 2.6 million.

The demand for RateHawk’s transportation booking services, including flight tickets and transfer bookings, doubled during 2024. The company also introduced train travel service across Europe, which was welcomed by RateHawk partners. Within three months of its launch, over 25% of travel professionals who frequently book hotels on the platform have also booked railway services.

“According to the latest UN Tourism report, 1.4 billion people travelled internationally in 2024, almost reaching pre-pandemic levels. At RateHawk, we have witnessed this trend firsthand through increased demand and significant growth in our company’s and partners’ businesses”, parent company Emerging Travel Group’s President and CEO Felix Shpilman commented. “We’re proud to deliver unparalleled support to our partners during this exciting period of travel industry growth, developing both platform services and API integrations. In 2024 alone, we doubled the number of API integration contracts, partnering with over 500 new entities, including Ctrip. This year, we aim to maintain this momentum, focusing on OTAs and innovative travel tech platforms.”

In 2024, the service was localised in eight more languages, bringing the total to 32. RateHawk also launched a new headquarters in Singapore, strengthening its position in the Asian region and its relationships with local partners.

RateHawk’s partners increased by 50%, now over 93,000 travel professionals worldwide. In Asia, the company tripled the number of travel agents connected to the platform, reaching over 13,000 professionals.

According to RateHawk, the most popular outbound destinations booked by travel agents from Asia in 2024 were the UAE, France, Switzerland, the USA, and Italy. Additionally, many bookings remained within Asia, with Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, and India being top choices.

“In 2024, our business in Asia demonstrated a record fourfold increase in net booking value year-over-year. A new headquarters in Singapore and localisation in several new languages, including Japanese, Vietnamese, and Thai, stimulated the significant growth of our partners and their bookings,” shared RateHawk Regional Director APAC region Erik Akhmetgaliev.

“We are optimistic about 2025, considering the impressive RateHawk figures we achieved in the first quarter. Industry insights on the expected post-pandemic final recovery are positive, thanks to the increased availability of flights and simplification of visa procedures.

“This year, we are focusing on API development, particularly in East and South Asia, where the concentration of OTAs is extremely high. We are optimising our technology while providing support through our internal tech hub and API optimisation team”.

RateHawk has offices in London, Berlin, Lisbon, Warsaw, Dubai, Limassol, Singapore and Wilmington. RateHawk employs over 500 professionals in commercial roles globally.

About RateHawk

RateHawk is an innovative B2B booking platform developed by Emerging Travel Group. It offers hotels, flight tickets, transfers, car rentals, and other travel-related services. It also provides a fast and easy-to-use API with dedicated 24/7 support. RateHawk offers its clients 2.7 million hotels and other types of accommodation from over 130,000 properties contracted directly and 320 wholesalers for flight tickets from over 450 airlines and transfers in over 150 countries.