BANGKOK, 21 MAY 2025: BWH Hotels (BWH), a leading global hospitality network comprising WorldHotels, Best Western Hotels & Resorts, and SureStay Hotels, announced this week the addition of ASpaces Riverside Danang as a Best Western Plus hotel, adding to its rapidly growing portfolio in Vietnam.

BWH is committed to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences across Vietnam, where it currently operates several hotels and resorts and has many more in the pipeline.

Situated in downtown Danang, just steps from the Han River, Best Western Plus ASpaces Riverside Danang is a modern urban hotel with the ambience of an upscale resort, featuring spectacular views and outstanding amenities such as a rooftop pool, sky bar, and an in-house craft brewery. The 136 rooms are ideal for today’s travellers, with plenty of home comforts, fast connectivity and views of the city, river, and beach from the upper floors. A fitness centre with floor-to-ceiling windows offers invigorating workouts and panoramic vistas.

The stylish restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner with international and local Vietnamese flavours, and The Pilot Craft Beer Brewery lets guests savour fresh, high-quality craft beer – brewed onsite! Stepping up to the roof, visitors can take a refreshing dip in the outdoor pool and sip cool cocktails at Aspaces Skybar, overlooking the ocean.

With its prime location opposite APAC Park, Best Western Plus ASpaces Riverside Danang will give guests a front-row seat to the annual Danang International Fireworks Festival while also putting them on the doorstep of landmarks such as Dragon Bridge, the Museum of Cham Sculpture, Bach Dang Pedestrian Street, and Son Tra Night Market. My Khe Beach and Sun World Asia Park are just a short distance away, and curious explorers can head out and discover the wonders of Central Vietnam, such as the Ba Na Hills, the Marble Mountains, and Hoi An Ancient Town.

“Danang is one of Asia’s most compelling destinations; dynamic for business, relaxing for families, exciting for couples, and easily accessible from all across Asia,” said Olivier Berrivin, Vice President – APAC, BWH Hotels. “With its prime location, eye-catching interiors, 360-degree views, and impressive facilities – including a craft brewery and rooftop pool deck – Best Western Plus ASpaces Riverside Danang will let every traveller, including our Best Western Rewards® members, experience a new era of contemporary hospitality.”

To book a stay with BWH Hotels in Asia, visit bestwesternasia.com and worldhotels.com.