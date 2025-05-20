KOTA KINABALU, 21 MAY 2025: Kota Belud, known as the Land of the Cowboys of the East, is making its debut as a stopover in this year’s Sail Malaysia Passage to the East, offering a fresh perspective for sailors exploring rural charm and cultural depth.

Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister cum Sabah Tourism Board Chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai said Kota Belud’s inclusion is a fitting addition to the rally as the district is known for its strong Bajau heritage, horse riding tradition and growing reputation in community-based tourism.

The annual yacht rally, which began in April, will arrive in Sabah this July with over 31 yachts and 70 participants from 15 countries scheduled to explore coastal and inland attractions from 18 July to 1 September.

New participating countries include Lebanon, Turkey, Kuwait, Tunisia, and India, reflecting the growing global interest in Malaysia’s sailing route and Sabah’s diverse tourism offerings.

Joniston, who serves as patron of Sail Malaysia Borneo, said the rally helps promote Sabah to international travellers and strengthens its position as a culture, adventure and nature destination.

He added that the inclusion of new countries and destinations like Kota Belud is a promising sign as Sabah builds momentum toward Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

Sabah’s growing popularity as a yachting destination is also supported by ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure, with several new berthing areas, including in Tuaran, being identified to cater to increasing interest from international sailors

Joniston encouraged organisers to enhance collaboration with the Sabah Tourism Board to further promote the Sabah leg as a key highlight of the entire rally.

Joniston recently chaired a Sail Malaysia coordination meeting attended by the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM) and key tourism stakeholders to ensure smooth operations and safety throughout the Sabah segment.

Sail Malaysia Managing Director Sazli Kamal Basha said the rally follows the familiar eastern route starting in Langkawi, with Sabah stops including Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran, Kudat, Lahad Datu, Kunak, Kinabatangan, Sandakan, Tawau and Semporna.

He noted that participants will also have the rare opportunity to sail inland along the Kinabatangan River, one of Sabah’s most iconic wildlife corridors, known for its rich biodiversity and natural beauty.

Sazli said many sailors are drawn to Sabah for its natural beauty, safe harbours, and the warm welcome local communities offer.

