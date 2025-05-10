LANGKAWI, 9 MAY 2025: The Langkawi Development Authority is rolling out its Naturally Langkawi brand refresh and redesign following its official launch during the recent MATTA Fair in Kuala Lumpur.

The Naturally Langkawi brand refresh introduces a new logotype design, a new brand ID system, and an enhanced brand narrative focusing on three brand verticals: nature, culture, and experiences.

The official domestic brand refresh launch was held on 19 April at MATTA Fair 2025, hosted at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre, Kuala Lumpur, in conjunction with Kedah Tourism.

Positioned as the favourite destination at Malaysia’s premier travel fair, the refresh collateral launch was officiated by Kedah Menteri Besar, YAB Dato’ Seri Haji Muhammad Sanusi bin Md Nor, the Menteri Besar.

In his opening address, he rallied the state and island’s tourism players, stakeholders and community to support Langkawi to ensure it becomes one of the preferred destinations worldwide.

“Today, we’re excited to share something new. A fresh step forward for Langkawi as a world-class destination. A Bold New Chapter. We’re introducing the refreshed look and feel of our beloved brand — Naturally Langkawi — now with a bolder, more vibrant, and more welcoming design, but still proudly Langkawi at heart,” Dato’ Seri Sanusi said.

Naturally, Langkawi was launched initially in 2012 as part of the Langkawi Tourism Blueprint and is positioned today as a nature-centric destination brand complemented by a rich Malay culture and amazing natural experiences.

The Naturally Langkawi brand narrative is inspired by the story of a land 550 million years ago that shaped Langkawi’s unique geological make-up and is now recognised as a UNESCO Global Geopark. Langkawi’s nature is uniquely beautiful and rare. It envelopes the 99 islands and the people who live there, creating a culture rich with stories as unique as the archipelago and as interesting as the people who tell them.

In attendance at the brand refresh launch during the MATTA Fair, Langkawi Development Authority CEO Dato’ Haslina binti Abdul Hamid commented: “We invite and welcome everyone to share the amazing experiences Langkawi has to offer.”

Langkawi targets 3.5 million tourists in 2025 — 500,000 more visitors than it attracted in 2024. This represents a growth of more than 15% year on year. The island expects these numbers to come from a combined increase in domestic and international tourists, especially long-stay tourists. Development and marketing efforts target new markets in Central Asia and Eastern Europe.

Langkawi is a key component of Visit Kedah Year 2025 (TMK 2025) – a tourism campaign by the Kedah State Government to showcase the state’s rich heritage, breathtaking natural landscapes, vibrant arts, diverse gastronomy, and deep-rooted history.

With the theme ‘Experience Kedah’, this initiative invites tourists to immerse themselves in the authentic charm of Kedah, offering unique experiences that can’t be found elsewhere.

The oldest existing kingdom in Southeast Asia, Kedah invites the world to discover all her treasures, from unique flora and fauna to delicious dishes.

Diverse experiences in local markets, museums, waterfalls, and even crazy outdoor adventures promise an unforgettable journey through the heart of Malaysia’s ‘Rice Bowl State.’ Travellers are invited to “Make Naturally Langkawi one of your stops as you Experience Kedah this Visit Kedah Year 2025.”

For more information on LADA, visit https://www.lada.gov.my/en/ and www.naturallylangkawi.my .