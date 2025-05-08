SINGAPORE, 9 MAY 2025: Emirates officially opened its first Emirates World retail store in Singapore earlier this week, reaffirming its commitment to delivering an elevated customer experience.

Centrally located at Odeon 333, just across the street from the iconic Raffles Hotel, the Emirates World store offers customers expert travel planning and advice, delivered by dedicated consultants. The store also features interactive, immersive displays to give visitors a firsthand taste of the airline’s award-winning inflight experience, including an experiential First Class Suite installation available exclusively at the Singapore location.

(From L-R: Lim Ching Kiat, Executive Vice President, Air Hub & Cargo Development, Changi Airport Group; Orhan Abbas, Senior Vice President for the Far East, Emirates; Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates; Ahmed AlKetbi, Deputy Ambassador, Head of Economic, Trade and Investment, UAE Embassy in Singapore; Rashed Alfajeer, Country Manager for Singapore & Brunei, Emirates; and Steven Ler, President, National Association of Travel Agents Singapore.

Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, Adnan Kazim said: “2025 marks the 35th anniversary of our operations in Singapore, and the opening of the Emirates World store here today is a significant milestone in our journey. The store embodies what we stand for – seamless service, premium design, and a customer-first approach. Whether visitors plan their next adventure or simply discover our offerings, this store provides a welcoming, informative space that brings our ‘Fly Better’ promise to life.”

He added: “Singapore has always been a cornerstone of Emirates’ operations in Southeast Asia, and in 2024 alone, we have flown more than 800,000 passengers between Singapore and Dubai. We look forward to welcoming customers into this new home and continuing to grow in Singapore in the years ahead.”

Reimagining travel retail

The Emirates World store in Singapore reflects the airline’s evolving retail strategy: one that combines innovation, personalisation, and convenience in a space easily accessible by its customers.

Drawing insights from internal studies and global customer behaviour, Emirates found that travellers value in-person retail experiences, particularly when planning something as personal as travel. This reimagined retail concept offers a human touch to booking, allowing visitors to receive personalised travel recommendations, access exclusive fare deals, and explore Emirates’ best-in-class products up close.

Spanning over 330 sqm, the Emirates World store is designed to offer a warm, open-plan, lounge-like environment in the airline’s signature light and contemporary colour palette. The walls are adorned with designs of the Ghaf Tree, the national tree of the United Arab Emirates.

With four customer service counters staffed by expert consultants, guests can book flights, seek professional advice, and plan their holidays with ease. Guests can also explore smart technology experiences such as the ‘selfie mirror’, which snaps pictures of travellers against scenic destination backdrops.

35 years in Singapore

Emirates has been connecting Singapore to the world for 35 years this year, operating four daily flights to Dubai and beyond and one daily flight to Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Popular destinations for travellers from Singapore include London, Paris, and Milan. The airline has long been committed to the Singapore market, offering premium services for leisure and business travellers.

For more information on the airline or to make a booking visit www.emirates.com.