Batik Air sets up Dili flights

KUALA LUMPUR, 13 MAY 2025: Batik Air will launch direct flights from Kuala Lumpur to Dili, the capital of Timor-Leste, starting on 6 June 2025.

This makes Batik Air the first Malaysian carrier to serve Timor-Leste, further reinforcing its commitment to expanding regional connectivity.

Flights are scheduled twice weekly on Monday and Friday and should support Timor-Leste’s emerging tourism industry and spur investment opportunities between the two nations.

Batik Air Chief Executive Officer Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy commented: “We anticipate this route will enhance accessibility to Timor-Leste, offering passengers a direct, hassle-free journey with a flight duration of approximately four hours and 15 minutes, eliminating the need for multiple layovers and providing a faster, more convenient connection between Malaysia and Timor-Leste. This new service will also further strengthen Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s (KLIA T1) role as a key regional strategic transit hub”.

Through Kuala Lumpur, passengers can easily connect to over 60 destinations across 20 countries, including key cities in ASEAN, China, North Asia, Indian Subcontinent, the Middle East, and Central Asia.

Dili is an undiscovered tourism gem in Southeast Asia, offering an exotic escape rich in Portuguese colonial heritage, breathtaking natural beauty, and a distinctive cultural tapestry. Nestled along the pristine shores of the Timor Sea, this lesser-travelled destination captivates visitors with its unspoiled beaches, world-class diving spots teeming with marine life, and rugged mountain landscapes waiting to be explored.

The Dili service will be operated by a Batik Air B737-800 with 180 seats. Tickets are now available for booking via the airline’s website and mobile app. A search on Skyscanner quotes a roundtrip fare on the KUL-DIL route at MYR2,123 ( USD495) for a June booking.

Flight schedule

OD372 will depart Kuala Lumpur (KUL) at 0215 and arrive in Dili (DIL) at 0730 (Monday and Friday)

OD373 will depart Dili (DIL) at 0820 and arrive in Kuala Lumpur (KUL) at 1130 (Monday and Friday)

Dili has limited flight access, relying on services from Darwin in Australia and Bali, Indonesia. Qantas flies daily from Darwin in the Northern Territory using an Embraer 190 with 96 seats. Darwin-based Airnorth also flies to Dili thrice weekly on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, using a 76-seat Embraer 170. The average roundtrip fare on the Darwin- Dili route is USD420.

Indonesia’s Citilink flies to Dili from Denpasar Bali daily, deploying an A320 with 180 seats. The average roundtrip fare is USD470.