Travel Meet Asia 2025 countdown begins

SINGAPORE, 24 April 2025: Travel Meet Asia (TMA) returns from 25 to 26 June at its new venue, Swissôtel Jakarta PIK Avenue, to welcome over 1,300 attendees, including more than 400 qualified local and international buyers.

The buyers list includes decision-makers from Bain & Co, Chan Brothers, Mitra Malaysia, MAVP Travel & Tours, and Asia MICE Planner. The B2B trade event will feature top exhibitors such as The Ascott Limited, Meliá Hotels International, Resorts World Sentosa, DidaTravel Technology, Miki Travel, SUNRATE, and more.

A New venue for TMA: Swissôtel Jakarta PIK Avenue, located at Jalan Pantai Indah Kapuk Kamal Muara Penjaringan North Jakarta.

With pre-scheduled meetings and a two-day conference highlighting key travel trends in Southeast Asia, TMA 2025 is a must-attend event for industry professionals.

Following the success of last year’s edition, the event will once again serve as an exclusive B2B platform for travel industry stakeholders to unlock new market potential, gain valuable insights, and explore the region’s dynamic landscape.

This year’s edition will take place at the Swissôtel Jakarta PIK Avenue — a modern venue in a central location that complements the event’s evolving scale.

The event is backed by long-standing strategic partners such as the Association of the Indonesian Tours and Travel Agencies (ASITA), the Indonesian Travel Agents Association (ASTINDO), the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA), the National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (NATAS), and the Thai Travel Agents Association (TTAA). Over 1,300 travel professionals and more than 400 buyers from across Indonesia and selected international markets will join the event.

Buyers will represent key outbound segments across leisure, MICE, and corporate travel. Amongst them are the Group Managing Director of Mitra Malaysia, the President of MAVP Travel & Tours, the Managing Director of Asia MICE Planner, the Managing Director and Owner of MYDUTA TOUR, the Managing Director of CHACHA TOURS & TRAVEL, and the CEO of SMILE HOLIDAY. Their presence reinforces TMA’s status as a strategic meeting point for driving regional business opportunities and partnerships.

Travel Meet Asia offers exhibiting opportunities for national tourism organisations, convention bureaus, travel agents, tour operators, hotel groups, airlines, transportation services and travel technology companies. Through personalised business matching, the event guarantees 100% pre-scheduled meetings between top buyers and event attendees ahead of the event, ensuring meaningful connections.

Photo credit: Travel Meet Asia.

Exhibitor line-up

Travel Meet Asia 2025 is set to host a dynamic line-up of regional and international exhibitors including The Ascott Limited, Meliá Hotels International, Resorts World Sentosa, DidaTravel Technology, Miki Travel, SUNRATE, Ceylon Escapade, CN Travel Group, Congress Rental Indonesia, Crossing Vietnam Tour, Day Trip Bali, DMC Asia Plus – Vietnam, Gofan Safaris & Travel Africa, Heritance Aarah & Adaaran Resorts, Hoian Memories Land, Khiri Travel, Little Bhutan, Nippon Travel Agency, Nomad Archipelago, Sutera Sanctuary Lodges, Wow India Travel & Tours and Yoowifi.

Booth packages for exhibitors start from USD2,250, with flexible options ranging from shell scheme to custom raw space.

For more information and to reserve a spot, visit travelmeetasia.com/exhibitor.

Travel Meet Asia Conference

A key highlight of Travel Meet Asia 2025 is its two-day conference programme, designed to provide insights into the travel market of key Southeast Asian destinations as well as the Indonesian and Southeast Asian outbound market.

Attendees will explore timely topics across five key themes:

Market Overview and Trends

Travel & Destination Marketing

Hotels & Alternative Accommodations

MICE & Corporate Travel

Travel Technology

Registration for trade visitors is now available. To register and learn more, please visit travelmeetasia.com/visitor. For more information on Travel Meet Asia, visit www.travelmeetasia.com.