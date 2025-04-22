BANGKOK, 23 April 2025: Dusit Hotels and Resorts is inviting travellers to stay longer for less with the launch of A Night on Us – a limited-time global offer available exclusively on dusit.com.

Available until midnight on 27 April 2025, the campaign invites guests booking directly through Dusit’s website to enjoy a complimentary night with every night booked – for up to four free nights per stay – at participating Dusit Hotels & Resorts across Thailand, Japan, the Maldives, the Philippines, Vietnam, the Middle East, and beyond.

The offer is valid for stays until 20 December 2025.*

This year, exciting new destinations have joined the offer for the first time, including Dusit Princess Melaka in Malaysia, the brand-new dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives, and the elegant Dusit Le Palais Tu Hoa Hanoi in Vietnam — giving travellers even more opportunities to experience Dusit’s signature gracious hospitality across the region.

In line with Dusit’s commitment to providing exceptional privileges to its most loyal guests, members of Dusit Gold – Dusit’s enhanced loyalty and lifestyle programme – will enjoy exclusive early access to this limited-time offer until 24 April, ahead of the general public launch from 25 to 27 April.

Joining Dusit Gold is free, and membership can be activated online at dusit.com/enrollment/. Members enjoy a host of year-round privileges, including exclusive member rates, dining and wellness discounts, and rewards points earned at participating hotels.

For more information about the A Night on Us offer and details on how to make a reservation, visit dusit.com/flash-sale/

*Terms and conditions apply.