CX targets 100 destinations by HY2025

HONG KONG, 24 April 2025: Cathay Pacific carried 19.8% more passengers in March 2025 compared with March 2024, while Available Seat Kilometres (ASKs) increased by 25.5%, according to Cathay Group’s latest traffic figures for March 2025, released on Wednesday.

The airline’s Chief Customer and Commercial Officer, Lavinia Lau, reported that the number of passengers carried increased by 23.4% in the first three months of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024.

Photo credit: Cathay Group.

“As a group, we are continuing to make good progress towards exceeding 100 passenger destinations within the first half of 2025, with the resumption of Cathay Pacific’s non-stop service to Hyderabad in March.

“In April, five new destinations are joining the group’s global network, with Cathay Pacific launching services to Dallas and Urumqi in the coming days, and HK Express launching flights to Nha Trang, Ishigaki and Komatsu. HK Express has also recently announced the addition of Changzhou and Yiwu to its network in May.

March marked a quieter month for the group’s travel business, but its cargo business saw strong growth momentum as the group entered its first traditional cargo peak of the year.

However, Lau warned that the latest developments on trade tariffs “are creating uncertainties that may cause disruptions to our cargo business, changes in travel demand, increased costs and pressure on supply chains, among other impacts. We are taking proactive steps to put ourselves in the best possible position to face and mitigate these external forces as we remain aligned, agile, and responsive in our approach.”

Cathay Pacific

Lavinia said: “While we saw softer demand for leisure travel in March due to the absence of long weekend holidays in Hong Kong, demand for our premium cabins remained robust, driven by various mega-events and exhibitions in the city, such as the Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and Art Basel Hong Kong.

“The Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens also generated strong inbound demand to our home city, especially on many of our long-haul routes. To commemorate the Sevens’ debut at the brand-new Kai Tak Sports Park and the 100th anniversary of Kai Tak Airport, which had been Cathay Pacific’s home for many decades, we were proud to stage a special flypast on the last day of the Sevens to mark our return to Kai Tak.

“Turning to April and beyond, healthy demand has been over the Easter holiday. In addition, we are delighted to have recently announced that Cathay Pacific will be one of the few airlines to offer 100% seatback inflight entertainment and 100% high-speed inflight Wi-Fi connectivity across its fleet from August 2025.”

Cathay Cargo

Cathay Cargo carried 10.6% more cargo in March 2025 than in March 2024. Available Freight Tonne Kilometres (AFTKs) increased by 8.5% while the load factor decreased by 1.2 percentage points year-on-year. In the first three months of 2025, the total tonnage increased by 12% compared to 2024.

Lavinia noted: “We expect a softening of general air cargo demand between the Chinese Mainland and the United States due to the ongoing tariff situation and de minimis rule changes from early May. However, our network strength and flexibility in redeploying our freighters will allow us to adapt and redirect our focus to emerging opportunities. We will stay close to the market and monitor the developments vigilantly.”

HK Express

HK Express carried more than 610,000 passengers in March, an increase of 25.4% year-over-year, while Available Seat Kilometres (ASKs) grew by 35.6%. In the first three months of 2025, the number of passengers carried increased by 34.3% compared to 2024.

HK Express maintained its growth momentum in March, announcing more new destinations and adding flight capacity. From April onwards, the low-cost airline has seen solid demand over the Easter holiday amid a slower pickup for pre-summer and peak summer bookings, with more customers booking closer to their departure dates.