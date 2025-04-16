THAI’s A350s to head for a refit

BANGKOK, 17 April 2025: Airbus and Thai Airways International (THAI) have signed a Letter of Intent to retrofit the airline’s A350s with cabin upgrades to enhance passenger comfort.

Airbus will oversee the retrofit programme that will equip THAI’s fleet of A350-900 aircraft with the latest cabin innovations, ensuring a premium travel experience for passengers on long-haul routes.

The upgrades will include modernised ‘Royal Silk’ business class seats, new premium economy class seats, and economy class seats, as well as an improved in-flight entertainment system.

The cabin modernisation will start in 2028, and retrofitted aircraft should re-enter service in phases, ensuring minimal impact on the airline’s flight operations.

Airbus Head of Commercial Services APAC, Balinda Zhang said: “Airbus is pleased to support THAI in this significant investment in their fleet, ensuring that their A350 aircraft continue to offer passengers an exceptional flying experience. This retrofit aligns with our shared vision of delivering enhanced comfort and efficiency for airlines and their customers.”