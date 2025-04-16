BANGKOK, 17 April 2025: Centara Hotels & Resorts, a leading hotel operator headquartered in Thailand, has announced an exclusive opening offer at its newest island retreat, Centara Villas Phi Phi Island, set to open on 1 May 2025.

Nestled amidst the crystal-clear waters of the Andaman Sea, this serene sanctuary invites guests to indulge in breathtaking sea views and ultimate relaxation with special room rates, added benefits, and more.

From now until 31 May 2025, guests booking stays between 1 May and 31 October 2025 will enjoy special rates starting from THB5,500 per night, including daily breakfast for two, a daily resort credit of THB 500, and early check-in and late check-out. Guests who book at least three consecutive nights will also receive complimentary round-trip boat transfers from Tonsai Pier. In addition, CentaraThe1 members will earn triple points during their stay, while new members can easily sign up for free at www.centarathe1.com to unlock more exclusive privileges.

Located a scenic two-hour ferry ride from Phuket, Centara Villas Phi Phi Island is a secluded haven offering an infinity pool, direct access to turquoise waters from the resort deck, rejuvenating treatments at Cense by Spa Cenvaree, exceptional restaurants and bars, and an array of activities catering to families, couples, and groups looking to embrace the charm of island living.

To learn more about Centara Villas Phi Phi Island and this opening offer, visit: https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centara/cpi/cpi-openingoffer.

About Centara

Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand’s leading hotel operator. Its 87 properties span all major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Vietnam, Laos, China, Japan, Oman, Qatar, and the UAE. Centara’s portfolio comprises six brands – Centara Reserve, The Centara Collection, Centara Grand, Centara, Centara Life and COSI Hotels – ranging from luxury island retreats and upscale family resorts to affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology.