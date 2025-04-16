Ponant to sail the White Continent

SINGAPORE, 17 April 2025: In an unprecedented feat for a cruise ship, Ponant Explorations’ Le Commandant Charcot will embark on a complete circumnavigation of the White Continent between January and March 2028, departing from Ushuaia in Argentina.

Le Commandant Charcot will navigate nearly 18,000 kilometres of coastline along the frozen continent – larger than Europe. The circumnavigation of Antarctica is a polar expedition unlike any before.

Photo credit: Ponant Explorations.

Specifically designed for expeditions in extreme environments, Le Commandant Charcot features a PC2 polar hull. This allows her to navigate polar regions while minimising her environmental impact, thanks to her hybrid electric engine powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Le Commandant Charcot will sail in January 2028 from Ushuaia (Argentina) westward to reach Hobart (Tasmania) in 30 days. After a two-day stopover, the ship will then depart again for her starting point, this time following the eastern coast of Antarctica over 34 days.

Captains Etienne Garcia and Patrick Marchesseau designed this unprecedented itinerary. Their expertise in ice navigation at the highest latitudes, gained while commanding ships of the Ponant Exploration fleet, has made this new sailing dream a reality. They will jointly command Le Commandant Charcot during this exclusive voyage. Sales for the exclusive trip open in December 2025